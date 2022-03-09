Nationwide surge in catalytic converter thefts hits Napa County drivers

With just a few minutes, a jack, a wrench and a cordless saw, a thief can make off with a car’s catalytic converter — and create expensive headaches for vehicle owners and law enforcement agencies alike.

A growing problem with the theft of catalytic converters — the devices that scrub pollutants from the exhaust of cars, trucks and SUVs — has accelerated over the past three years, according to local police agencies and automotive crime-fighting advocates. The rate of thefts doubled in the city of Napa from 2020 and 2021, and went up fivefold in American Canyon to the south, with little slowdown evident so far this year.

After recording only 18 thefts of catalysts through 2019, the city of Napa witnessed 112 in 2020 followed by 241 more last year, according to Lt. Chase Haag. Twenty-one more vehicles had their devices stolen through Feb. 9, a pace close to that of 2021.

In American Canyon, the number of thefts rose from nine in 2019 and 15 in 2020 to 75 in 2021, according to the city police department. Ten more catalysts were cut from vehicles through Feb. 9, exceeding in less than six weeks the total number from three years earlier.

Such numbers attest to the challenge in combating a crime that can be one of the quickest and easiest to commit, even outside public places and in daylight, according to Rick Greenberg, the American Canyon police chief.

“We’ve only caught a handful of thieves in the act,” he said during a recent interview. “It’s extremely hard to catch them in the act because the process of stealing them happens within a matter of minutes. The tools they use are everyday tools you can purchase at the hardware store.”

“We’ve had vehicles hit in driveways, on streets in front of houses, both at night and during the day. We’ve had thefts occur at local businesses during the daytime and the nighttime.”

Nationwide, the National Insurance Crime Bureau said the number of catalytic converter thefts reported in claims to insurance companies jumped from 3,389 in 2019 to 14,433 in 2020. Month-by-month theft totals nearly quadrupled in the course of 2020 and reached 2,347 by December, nearly 70% of the total recorded for the entire previous year.

The surge in catalyst thefts has become steadily more visible at an American Canyon auto repair garage where replacements of the devices have increased from less than one to three per month since 2019.

One of the most recently attacked vehicles in town — a 20-year-old Honda Odyssey minivan — was hoisted up Friday afternoon in one of Marlowe Respicio’s garage bays at Autofix, the repair shop he owns on Donaldson Way West. In addition to the replacement catalyst that typically can cost $1,000 or more, the van’s owner also had opted for a CatClamp — a metal shield installed over the anti-pollution device for which the driver had paid $423 more.

The sticker shock could have been even worse, according to Respicio, who pointed to even higher prices for the catalysts in hybrid cars that combine gasoline engines with battery power. “The Priuses are the worst,” he said during a break in the minivan repair job. “Those things go for $2,200, dealer-only.”

However much money a stolen catalytic converter can fetch, theft of the devices is especially resistant to police crackdowns, according to Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz. Not only are the devices and their metals in constant demand, the converters can fall below California’s $950 threshold that separates misdemeanor theft charges from felony cases — even if the repair bills for victimized drivers are much higher.

Potentially more hazardous than the thefts themselves, Ortiz added, are criminals’ reactions to being confronted by officers or car owners.

“At the end of the day, unfortunately, this is considered a nonviolent property crime, with everything that comes with it for (the level of) punishment,” he said. “People who are doing this can get violent; we’ve seen in Napa County these crimes being interrupted by car owners, and the criminals will get desperate. We have had car chases and very dangerous behavior by these suspects. What they do when they’re interrupted can get pretty hairy.

“If someone interrupts (a theft), we want them to call 911.”

Napa Police policy generally discourages vehicle pursuits of suspected catalyst thieves unless they also commit a violent felony, according to Lt. Chase Haag. The department will share data from local thefts with other law enforcement agencies in the Bay Area and elsewhere in the state, to keep track of suspected theft rings working across city and county lines — although Haag conceded: “When it occurs prominently throughout jurisdictions, it’s difficult to isolate that.”

The attraction for thieves lies within the muffler-like casings of catalysts, where precious metals like palladium, rhodium and platinum collect harmful substances to produce less toxic engine exhaust gases. Thieves can get between $50 and $300 for converters they sell to scrapyards, which can then resell the devices to recycling centers to reclaim the metals inside.

Metal values have soared in recent years, for reasons both close to home and abroad. From $960 per troy ounce in March 2017, the price of rhodium has surged as high as $29,800 last March and was again on the rise to $21,500 as of Wednesday amid heavy demand from automakers, according to the Trading Economics website.

Palladium prices surged to a record $3,440 per troy ounce late last week following economic sanctions against Russia — a major producer of the metal — after its invasion of Ukraine in February.

What thieves leave behind for their victims, however, are replacement and repair bills that can run into the four figures, as well as cars that remain useless until new catalysts can be ordered and installed.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau’s president, David Glawe, pointed to a sharp increase in thefts since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.

“It’s an opportunistic crime,” Glawe said in a statement. “As the value of the precious metals contained within the catalytic converters continues to increase, so does the number of thefts of these devices. There is a clear connection between times of crisis, limited resources, and disruption of the supply chain that drives investors towards these precious metals.”

The increase in thefts has prompted states across the country to toughen penalties and impose new requirements for scrap metal dealers who buy the converters.

Ten states enacted new legislation in 2021, including laws in Arkansas, South Carolina and Texas that require scrap metal buyers of used converters to maintain records of purchases, including proof of ownership, vehicle identification numbers, the seller’s home address and driver’s license numbers, according to the insurance crime bureau.

A bill introduced on Feb. 3 in the California Legislature aims to tighten state rules on labeling and reselling catalytic converters to combat theft.

Senate Bill 919 would require vehicle dealers to permanently mark the vehicle identification number of the catalyst of a vehicle before it is sold; require metal recyclers to buy only converters inscribed with a clear and undamaged VIN, and keep records on the sellers of each device; and keep documentation on the sale of converters and their ID numbers, with increasing fines for repeat offenses.

Local law enforcement officers, however, were dubious about the bill’s effect on the theft problem, so long as lower-value thefts remain misdemeanors with lighter punishment, police agencies place higher priority of battling violent crimes — and metal prices remain high.

“Since the ‘consequences’ are so low, I doubt agencies will investigate,” said Haag of Napa Police. “… I predict if it’s passed, a state agency would make a few splashy arrests and call it a victory like they did in some of the smash-and-grab cases (in late 2021). But even in those high-profile cases, the suspects are quickly released. And if the offenders are released, it will continue.”

“As long as those metals in those parts have value on the black market, the international black market, by the time (the crime) is done, this can end up on shipping containers going overseas,” said Sheriff Ortiz. “As long as misdemeanors are a slap on the hand and the value remains high, we’re going to continue to see these things.”

To lessen the chance of having a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle, the National Insurance Crime Bureau recommends the following steps:

• Park in a garage or a secured parking area

• Install a bright, motion sensor-activated light to deter would-be thieves

• Park fleet vehicles in secure yards that are well-lighted and equipped with an alarm

• Always lock the vehicle and set its alarm

• Install an anti-theft device to shield the catalytic converter

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

