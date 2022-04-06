Naturopathic doctor from Napa pleads guilty in fake vaccine, immunization card case

A naturopathic doctor based in Napa faces up to two decades in prison after pleading guilty on Wednesday to allegations of faking COVID-19 vaccination cards and offering a “homeoprophylaxis immunization” vaccine she falsely claimed would protect patients against COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the guilty pleas by Dr. Juli A. Mazi, 41, on one count each of wire fraud and making false statements related to health care. Mazi, who is licensed in California as a naturopathic healer, was arrested July 14, 2021 after a three-month federal investigation.

The case was the first federal criminal prosecution related to fraudulent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination cards for COVID-19, according to a statement from the department.

U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, who accepted Mazi’s guilty plea, scheduled her sentencing for July 29. Mazi faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on the wire fraud charge and five years for the false statements charge, along with a fine of up to $250,000 on each allegation.

“This doctor violated the public’s trust and reliance on health care professionals — during a time when integrity was needed most,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the federal Justice Department’s Criminal Division said in the statement. “Instead of providing sage information and guidance, Mazi profited from peddling unapproved remedies, stirring up false fears, and generating fake proof of vaccinations.”

A message left at Mazi’s office late Wednesday was not immediately returned. Her attorney, Philip Schnayerson of Hayward, declined comment.

Federal officials said Mazi sold “homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets,” which involved exposing the person consuming them to a diluted amount of a disease in order to trigger an immune response. Prosecutors said she falsely claimed the pellets contained trace amounts of the coronavirus and would confer lifelong immunity, and also falsely told patients that federally approved COVID-19 vaccines contained “toxic ingredients.”

Homeoprophylaxis immunization is not authorized by federal health officials as a protection against COVID-19.

In addition, prosecutors accused Mazi of creating vaccination cards for more than 200 people stating that users of the pellets had received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, one of three to be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

Prosecutors also accused Mazi of offering the purported immunization pellets in place of childhood vaccinations required for school attendance. Mazi gave patients deceptive immunization cards, which falsely stated that pupils had received the required doses, to more than 100 people, according to the Wednesday news release.

The investigation began in April 2021, after someone sent a tip to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. The tipster said that family members had bought the pellets from Mazi based on the false assurance that they would provide immunity against COVID-19, and that she also provided vaccine record cards and instructed the family on how to falsely mark the card to suggest that they had received an approved vaccine.

In an interview for a Napa Valley Register in November 2019, Mazi said she had recently moved her practice to Napa from Santa Cruz.

“People just think of us as kind of hippy, earthy doctors where we actually have the same training as medical doctors,” she said at the time.

State records showed that Mazi held a valid license as a naturopathic doctor. According to a 2020 California directive, such doctors can provide COVID-19 vaccines if they complete a training course, follow all state and federal record-keeping rules, and provide one of the federally authorized vaccines. Only three vaccines — from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — have received either approval or emergency use authorization in the U.S.

According to the Register article, naturopathic doctors receive extensive training in botanical medicine, homeopathy, nutrition, nutraceutical medicine, intravenous and injection therapy, hydrotherapy, lifestyle coaching, counseling, and Functional Medicine.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

