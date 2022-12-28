Navigating California’s agave spirit industry, Napa Valley trio finds early success

Gian Pablo Nelson left his winery job in 2016, and was about to begin his career as the chief distiller at Loch & Union Distilling Co. in American Canyon. Before he began, he took a trip to visit family in Mexico.

Nelson grew up in Zihuateanejo, Mexico, a small fishing village on the belly of the Pacific coast. When he saw his grandmother in Mexico City, and told her he was going to be a distiller, she momentarily disappeared.

“My abuelita… comes out of her room with these little, Boston round bottles,” said Nelson.

The bottles contained mezcal and belonged to his grandfather, a civil engineer in Mexico. When his grandfather was building roads and bridges across the country, he would stop and buy the little bottles of mezcal from farmers.

“Tasting these mezcals that were older than I was, made me think of drinking with my abuelito,” said Nelson, whose grandfather died when he was a toddler.

Nelson held on to that memory, and in 2021, after he had gained years of experience distilling gin, whiskey, brandy and rum — even appearing on the Discovery Channel show “Master Distiller” — he partnered with friends and fellow Loch & Union employees to create their own mezcal-style spirit.

He and his business partners — head winemaker at a custom crush, Brian Mascia and digital marketer David Ortega — co-founded Jano Spirits. Jano, named after a moniker given to Nelson by his abuelita, is one of a handful of labels producing a California agave spirit.

What began as an experiment rapidly became a small batch, top-shelf product. Their third batch, bottled this fall, was purchased by upscale local bars and restaurants and sold out in weeks.

Although mezcal has been around for centuries in Mexico, it has only gained popularity in the U.S. in recent years.

The most widely known type of mezcal is tequila, which must be produced in Jalisco and surrounding regions and is made from agave tequilana, aka blue weber agave. Mezcal must be produced in and around Oaxaca but doesn’t have agave varietal restrictions. Much like Champagne and Cognac in France, producers must adhere to strict regulations set by the Mexican government.

Unlike tequila, mezcal has a characteristic smokiness that is imparted when the piñas, or hearts of the agave plant, are roasted over wood — Jano uses old French oak barrels — in an earthen pit lined with scorching hot volcanic rock. The piñas are mashed to pulp, the gristly mash is fermented in open-top vats, and the juice is double distilled.

The California agave spirit movement, still in its infancy, is being spearheaded by farmer Craig Reynolds, who founded the California Agave Council trade association in March.

In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that defines and restricts beverages labeled “California agave spirits.” Just like its south-of-the-border counterparts, mezcal and tequila, the "California agave spirits" designation enforces strict guidelines for the designation, a big win for the young industry.

The addendum requires California agave spirits to be entirely produced in the state of California and bans the addition of flavoring, coloring and additives.

For Mexican Americans like Nelson, bringing this industry to California is more than a business venture; it’s a way to connect with their roots.

“Being a Mexican American, agave is always around us, and our culture and what we drink…” said Nelson. “I wanted to do something that resonated with me, and probably resonated with someone else in California (who) was lacking an identity in California as a Mexican American, or Chicano.”

The cultural significance also runs deep for Henry Garcia, a Woodland farmer who sells oats and hay at R. Garcia Farms.

He never set out to sell his agave commercially. About 25 years ago, he began planting agave with his father, Regino Garcia, to make the Mexican beverage, pulque, and they made the drink for a few years before his father passed.

Pulque, a low-alcohol Mexican beverage is made when sap, or aguamiel, is milked from a mature agave, and fermented. Pulque is sometimes referred to as “the drink of the gods.”

Garcia was born in Woodland and spent his childhood in Sonora, Mexico. He has vivid memories seeing pulque sold at the corner stores and roadside in milk jugs.

The Garcia’s grew large, hearty agaves indigenous to the U.S. called agave Americana. Americanas are bigger than many of the other varietals and take longer to reach maturity — 10 to 13 years. In 2021, he sold some agave plants to Jano.

“For me, planting these plants with my dad (who is) no longer with us, brings back a bit of his life. There’s a lot of heart and memory in these plants,” said Garcia as he held back tears.

Thrilled with the quality of Jano’s product, he mused, “… to think that came from our backyard.”

Agaves are drought-tolerant succulents native to the Americas. Many agave-based spirit enthusiasts tout the plant’s low-water intake and resiliency, and believe the unfussy crop will make agave spirits a good business in increasingly arid California.

Steve Vierra, certified soil scientist and director of vineyard operations for Derby Wine Estates in Paso Robles, is excited to see what comes of this burgeoning agave movement.

He is experimentally growing different types of agave on his land in east Paso Robles and believes agave Americana has major growing potential in California. “It’s almost bulletproof,” he said of the species.

Perhaps partly because Jano is producing its mezcal-style California agave spirit smack the middle of Napa’s prestigious wine country, it’s instinctive to draw comparisons between agave spirits and California’s 1970’s wine boom.

“Great wines don’t have to be produced in old Europe. I see the same thing happening (with agave) on the West Coast. We will never be tequila. Nor can we be,” said Vierra, who believes a 1976 Judgement of Paris-style, blind mezcal and California agave spirit tasting could showcase some of California’s offerings.

The industry still has a ways to go to become established in the U.S. and rival Mexico’s mezcal and tequila industries, but growing national demand is encouraging.

In 2021, U.S. consumer demand for mezcal grew by more than 50% according to SipSource. This year the same report found the market continued to grow by 16%.

Mezcal currently accounts for only 0.2% volume of U.S. spirits, while tequila accounts for 11.4%. While it will likely take years for mezcal to reach 1% of U.S. spirit volume, SipSource data analyst Dale Stratton predicts tequila will soon overtake U.S. whiskey as the second most popular spirit behind vodka.

With growing international interest in agave spirits, Mexico’s tequila and mezcal producers may soon have difficulty meeting the demand, which is where California agave spirits could fill a market gap.

Napa Valley, with its farming, winemaking and tourism infrastructure could be an ideal place to test the waters.

“There is already a system in place for vineyard management, for harvesting, for winemaking,” said Nelson. “There is a hub for people to come for winetasting and promote the Napa region.”

While groundwork is being laid for the California agave spirit industry to take off, the local trio behind Jano Spirits has a jump start producing a top-shelf, small batch, mezcal-style libation.

