The Napa County Office of Education released its preliminary analysis of the Napa Foundation for Options in Education’s countywide benefit charter for Mayacamas Middle School this morning.

The report recommended that the board approve the petition, and NCOE’s September 5 meeting agenda lists a public hearing and decision on the charter in its agenda.

According to NCOE’s analysis, the school will not have the negative financial impact on the districts it plans to operate in (NVUSD and Howell Mountain Unified School District) that NVUSD and NCOE described in their denials of the school’s districtwide charter petition. The NCOE board, which will be voting on this petition, voted 5-2 in opposition of the Napa Foundation’s districtwide charter back in March 2022.

In it's reasoning for recommending approval of this charter, the NCOE's report states that

The report comes just a few days after the petitioners, Lauren Daley and Jolene Yee, filed a petition for the charter last Friday. The school is set to open doors to at least 60 students tomorrow.