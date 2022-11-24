Nearly 1,500 people take a running start into Thanksgiving at Napa’s Turkey Chase

Before the turkey and trimmings came a bracing run in the chill air of Thanksgiving morning – an invigorating start to the holiday for some 1,500 runners at Thursday’s Napa Valley Turkey Chase.

Equal parts workout and whimsy, the Turkey Chase was a time to compete for the best times at 5 and 10 kilometers – or to laugh and joke while lightly jogging, cheer on friends heading down the course, or even pose for snapshots with the turkey-suited mascot Giblet, known as Toni McIntosh the other 364 days of the year.

The event attracted the most participants in its nine-year history as children, grandparents and families took to the pathways of Napa Valley College and the nearby Napa River. Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a temporary move to a virtual run-it-yourself event, the Turkey Chase sold out its entire allotment of places for the first time, according to its founder and director Damé Rahal.

“Every year this event brings tears to my eyes,” Rahal, the owner of Athletic Feat in north Napa, said before the races. ‘You look around, you have every age here from grandparents to grandbabies. It’s just – joyous. How likely are we to have something that brings the community together in such a way?”

From the starting line at a NVC parking lot, runners followed one of two loops, both traversing a stretch of the Napa River Trail under a bright and cloudless sky before returning to the campus. For the smaller children there was the Turkey Dash, a 100-meter sprint 10 minutes before the main races began at 8 a.m.

This year's Turkey Chase was the second since pandemic restrictions forced organizers to replace the 2020 run with a socially distanced alternative, in which a few hundred runners completed 5 or 10 kilometers on their own and then received event medals and T-shirts.

California and Napa County limits on group events lingered into mid-2021, shortening the time available to revive the in-person Turkey Chase, but last fall’s race nonetheless drew about 1,200 people – about the same as the last pre-pandemic run in 2019, according to Mike Puchalski, an Athletic Feat employee and spokesperson for the event.

“We’re still working to get our feet back together from the last couple of years,” he said Tuesday of the Turkey Chase, which this year fully returned to an in-person run after allowing virtual participation in 2021.

Despite the shorter time available to organize and sign up runners – registration began in September – Puchalski reported strong loyalty from many longtime participants.

“We’ve had a good majority jump right back in,” he said. “They were the ones who asked early in the year, ’Hey, are you going to have it again?’ And we’re also seeing a lot of out-of-towners signing up for it, even from as far as New York.”

Joining the many returning runners on Thursday were newcomers like Milt Douglass, who recently moved to Napa.

“My wife and her friend signed me up, to be honest,” said Douglass, whose exercise has shifted from half marathons to tennis over the years. “We like to exercise and get out if it’s for a good cause.” (Registration fees and donations to the Turkey Chase benefit Ag 4 Youth, a nonprofit ranching and livestock-raising education program, and other programs for local high school students.)

“I’m getting into the spirit of it with this turkey hat,” he added with a grin, raising his eyes toward his furry, drumstick-topped headgear.

Douglass also admitted that opening Thanksgiving with a run would make him feel better about awaited him, his wife and their relatives later in the day – turkey, tri-tip, beer and a 3-liter jeroboam bottle of wine, with nothing more strenuous than cornhole tossing and Ping-Pong.

“You gotta burn some calories up front,” he quipped. “’Virtuous’ is probably a good word for it. We’ll feel a little better about eating lots of food today.”