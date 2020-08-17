Nearly 9,000 Napa County customers lose power in new round of outages

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PG&E crews were working at mid-day Monday to restore power to some 8,800 customers in Napa County who were affected by the electrical storm before dawn and later in a separate event Upvalley, the utility reported.

Downtown St. Helena went dark at 11:48 a.m. PG&E said power for the area may be restored by 3 p.m. Details on this outage were not available.

The Napa County outages affected customers in St. Helena, Deer Park, Napa, Angwin, Oakville and Pope Valley.

There was another outage Monday morning at about 6:45 a.m. that impacted approximately 1,467 customers in Napa, Lake Berryessa and the Lake Berryessa area, PG&E said.

On Sunday morning, when a thunderstorm swept over the area, 1,408 PG&E customers lost power in Napa and American Canyon.

PG&E is urging customers to conserve electricity this week or potentially face one of the rolling outages that the California Independent System Operators may order to reduce the load on the electrical grid.

There were outages ordered Friday and Saturday nights in PG&E territory. More outages could occur Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week, lasting one to two hours each.