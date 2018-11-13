Sonoma County Office of Education officials said 36 school districts and 12 independent charter schools and other educational programs in the county are closed today because of poor air quality from smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County.
Santa Rosa Junior College is closed but Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park is open. Outdoor on-campus activities at Sonoma State remain canceled today.
County education officials said the Liberty School District in Petaluma is open today.
The Camp Fire in Paradise in Butte County has killed 42 people, burned 125,000 acres and is 35 percent contained as of this morning, according to Cal Fire. It has destroyed 6,867 structures and is the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history.