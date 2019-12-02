{{featured_button_text}}

Since the first rains of the season arrived last week, nearly 6 inches have fallen in the wettest Napa County locations, according to county gauges.

Mount St. Helena recorded 5.79 inches as of mid-day Monday, while 5.6 inches fell on Angwin, the hilltop community east of St. Helena. Mount Veeder on the western edge of the Napa Valley received 5.2 inches.

On the valley floor, 2.56 inches were measured at the city of Napa's Corporation Yard on Jackson Street, 4.02 inches on Hopper Creek in Yountville and 4.02 inches in central Calistoga. 

The National Weather Service is forecasting up to another inch for Napa through Wednesday. 

The next strong storm is expected to impact the area from late Thursday night through Saturday. 

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.