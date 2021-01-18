Need a COVID-19 test in Napa County? Here's where to find one

(The Register will report the latest schedule for administering coronavirus vaccines in Napa County on Tuesday.)
Coronavirus testing in Napa County is perhaps the most available it has ever been, Napa County’s website shows.
Testing turn around times at any one site often depends on regional levels of demand; high demand for testing across the Bay Area has previously skewed wait times, though most test sites in the county tell residents to expect a result within two to five business days.
This list does not claim to be comprehensive and may be updated as the availability of testing changes. Check back for updates.
OptumServe Drive Through, Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa
Who qualifies for a test: Asymptomatic or symptomatic; minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Cost: Free, insurance billing available
Appointment required: Appointments encouraged; walk-ups/drive-ups available, schedule permitting. Sign up at LHI.care/covidtesting. Walk-ups must have created a personal profile to qualify.
Test: Administered by a health professional
Hours of operation: Napa Valley Expo site: Thursday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Location of testing varies Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Please see this calendar for the week's updated locations.
OLE Health - South Napa Campus, 300 Hartle Court, Napa
Who qualifies for a test: All OLE Health patients, including shelter residents
Cost: Insurance billing available; cost adjusted on a sliding scale
Appointments: By appointment only; referrals required from an OLE Health provider. Call OLE Health at 707 254 1770 for a telehealth visit.
Test: Administered by a health professional
Hours of operation: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Adventist Health St. Helena Drive Through Site, 10 Woodland Rd., St. Helena
Who qualifies for a test: Symptomatic individuals with a physician's order
Cost: Insurance billing available
Appointments required: Yes, via physician's order
Test: Administered by a health professional
Hours of operation: Dates and times vary depending on appointment
St. Joseph Health Medical Group, 1100 Trancas St., Napa
Who qualifies for a test: Patients of St. Joseph Health Medical Group
Cost: Insurance billing available
Appointments required: Yes. Referrals required from a St. Joseph Health Medical group healthcare provider.
Test: Administered by a health professional
Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
CVS Pharmacy, 291 S. Coombs St., Napa
Who qualifies for a test: Symptomatic individuals or individuals with known or suspected exposure to COVID-19. Patients must be 10 years of age or older.
Cost: Insurance billing available; uninsured patients' bills will be submitted to the federal program for uninsured for payment
Appointments required: Yes. Sign up at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
Test: Self-swab
Hours: Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rite Aid Pharmacy, 1203 West Imola Avenue, Napa
Who qualifies for a test: Asymptomatic or symptomatic individuals 18 years of age or older not needing emergency medical care, or ages 13 - 17 accompanied by a parent or guardian
Cost: Free, insurance billing available
Appointments required: Yes. Sign up at riteaid.com/pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing
Test: Self-swab
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
N3 Laboratories, Napa, 3416 Valle Verde Dr., Napa
Who qualifies for a test: Anyone
Cost: Insurance billing available for symptomatic individuals; without insurance, $100 for standard swab testing, $225 for expedited swab testing, $325 for urgent swab testing
Appointments required: Yes. Sign up at napacovid.com or by calling 707-690-9670
Test: Self-swab
Hours: Varies by appointment
N3 Laboratories, Yountville, Yountville Community Center, 6515 Washington Street, Yountville
Who qualifies for a test: Anyone
Cost: insurance billing available for symptomatic individuals; without insurance, $100 for standard swab testing, $225 for expedited swab testing, $325 for urgent swab testing
Appointments required: Yes; sign up at napacovid.com.
Test: Self-swab
Hours: Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon
MedUSA Pathology, Inc., 529 Soscol Avenue, Napa
Who qualifies for a test: Anyone
Cost: $125
Appointments required: Yes; sign up at virtualpassportid.com or by calling 707 492 2740
Test: Administered by health professional. Expect results same day
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Sunday; email medusapath@protonmail.com to make arrangements outside regular hours of operation
ADx Healthcare, Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy, Napa
Who qualifies for a test: Anyone
Cost: $149 for standard swab testing, $249 for expedited swab testing
Appointments: Encouraged, but not required. Sign up at https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations
Test: Self-swab
Hours: Vary based on appointment
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
WATCH NOW: MONICA FLORES, A REGISTERED NURSE AT ADVENTIST HEALTH ST. HELENA, GETS HER COVID-19 VACCINATION
RECIPE SERIES: NAPA VALLEY CHEFS AT HOME
Recipe series: Napa Valley Chefs at Home
Recipes from local chefs that you can try at home during shelter-in-place orders in Napa County.
Chef Todd Humphries shares his recipe for the popular Kitchen Door Chicken Wings.
Chef Antony Paone of Archetype shares the restaurant's popular cauliflower steak recipe.
Chef and co-owner Valentín (Nes) Atayde of Mercadito Food Truck hails from Mexico City, but moved to the U.S. in 2006. The business recently c…
Ben and Ali Koenig of Heritage Eats have faced daunting hurdles these past five years including Napa wildfires and the current COVID-19 pandemic.
In response to our question, what are chefs cooking at home these days, Lissa Doumeni provided a favorite recipe that she and her husband Hiro Sone often prepared when running their St. Helena restaurant Terra.
Each week, we are checking in with Napa Valley chefs to see what is happening with their restaurants and also see if they have a recipe to sha…
An easy pasta recipe from Chef Charlie Palmer to try at home.
Find options for take-out dining from Napa Valley restaurants.
Napa General Store shares its chicken salad recipe.
CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Steve Hendrickson was a four-year varsity football standout for Napa High who also played for Cal and reached Super Bowls with the San Francis…
Downtown Napa was a different place in the early 1970s before the city’s urban renewal program swung into high gear and the county cleared a s…
A 3-acre Yountville parcel, best known as the home to the French Laundry culinary garden, has sold for $9 million.
California's latest population report shows Napa County continues to leak residents.
Napa County residents will be vaccinated in various stages dictated by their occupation, health and age, among other considerations.
Philip Tessier of PRESS restaurant in St. Helena was a catalyst for a community effort to feed people harmed economically by the pandemic.
Fumé Bistro’s owner Terry Letson announced the switch to carry-out service in a letter posted to Facebook.
Napa’s police chief resigns, after less than three years on the job, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.
COMMENTARY: On a Saturday outing, Kevin Courtney found himself in a town he hardly recognized anymore.