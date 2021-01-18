 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Need a COVID-19 test in Napa County? Here's where to find one
alert top story
Public Health

Need a COVID-19 test in Napa County? Here's where to find one

COVID-19 testing (copy)

A sign at a Napa COVID-19 testing site tells people in English and Spanish what to expect.

 Barry Eberling

(The Register will report the latest schedule for administering coronavirus vaccines in Napa County on Tuesday.)

Coronavirus testing in Napa County is perhaps the most available it has ever been, Napa County’s website shows.

Testing turn around times at any one site often depends on regional levels of demand; high demand for testing across the Bay Area has previously skewed wait times, though most test sites in the county tell residents to expect a result within two to five business days.

This list does not claim to be comprehensive and may be updated as the availability of testing changes. Check back for updates.

OptumServe Drive Through, Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa

Who qualifies for a test: Asymptomatic or symptomatic; minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 

Cost: Free, insurance billing available

Appointment required: Appointments encouraged; walk-ups/drive-ups available, schedule permitting. Sign up at LHI.care/covidtesting. Walk-ups must have created a personal profile to qualify.

Test: Administered by a health professional

Hours of operation: Napa Valley Expo site: Thursday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Location of testing varies Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Please see this calendar for the week's updated locations.  

OLE Health - South Napa Campus, 300 Hartle Court, Napa

Who qualifies for a test: All OLE Health patients, including shelter residents

Cost: Insurance billing available; cost adjusted on a sliding scale

Appointments: By appointment only; referrals required from an OLE Health provider. Call OLE Health at 707 254 1770 for a telehealth visit. 

Test: Administered by a health professional

Hours of operation: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 

Adventist Health St. Helena Drive Through Site, 10 Woodland Rd., St. Helena

Who qualifies for a test: Symptomatic individuals with a physician's order

Cost: Insurance billing available

Appointments required: Yes, via physician's order

Test: Administered by a health professional

Hours of operation: Dates and times vary depending on appointment

St. Joseph Health Medical Group, 1100 Trancas St., Napa

Who qualifies for a test: Patients of St. Joseph Health Medical Group

Cost: Insurance billing available

Appointments required: Yes. Referrals required from a St. Joseph Health Medical group healthcare provider. 

Test: Administered by a health professional

Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy, 291 S. Coombs St., Napa

Who qualifies for a test: Symptomatic individuals or individuals with known or suspected exposure to COVID-19. Patients must be 10 years of age or older. 

Cost: Insurance billing available; uninsured patients' bills will be submitted to the federal program for uninsured for payment

Appointments required: Yes. Sign up at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Test: Self-swab

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rite Aid Pharmacy, 1203 West Imola Avenue, Napa

Who qualifies for a test: Asymptomatic or symptomatic individuals 18 years of age or older not needing emergency medical care, or ages 13 - 17 accompanied by a parent or guardian

Cost: Free, insurance billing available

Appointments required: Yes. Sign up at riteaid.com/pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing

Test: Self-swab

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

N3 Laboratories, Napa, 3416 Valle Verde Dr., Napa

Who qualifies for a test: Anyone

Cost: Insurance billing available for symptomatic individuals; without insurance, $100 for standard swab testing, $225 for expedited swab testing, $325 for urgent swab testing

Appointments required: Yes. Sign up at napacovid.com or by calling 707-690-9670

Test: Self-swab

Hours: Varies by appointment

N3 Laboratories, Yountville, Yountville Community Center, 6515 Washington Street, Yountville

Who qualifies for a test: Anyone

Cost: insurance billing available for symptomatic individuals; without insurance, $100 for standard swab testing, $225 for expedited swab testing, $325 for urgent swab testing

Appointments required: Yes; sign up at napacovid.com.

Test: Self-swab

Hours: Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon

MedUSA Pathology, Inc., 529 Soscol Avenue, Napa

Who qualifies for a test: Anyone

Cost: $125

Appointments required: Yes; sign up at virtualpassportid.com or by calling 707 492 2740

Test: Administered by health professional. Expect results same day

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Sunday; email medusapath@protonmail.com to make arrangements outside regular hours of operation

ADx Healthcare, Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy, Napa

Who qualifies for a test: Anyone

Cost: $149 for standard swab testing, $249 for expedited swab testing

Appointments: Encouraged, but not required. Sign up at https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations

Test: Self-swab

Hours: Vary based on appointment

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

WATCH NOW: MONICA FLORES, A REGISTERED NURSE AT ADVENTIST HEALTH ST. HELENA, GETS HER COVID-19 VACCINATION

RECIPE SERIES: NAPA VALLEY CHEFS AT HOME

Recipe series: Napa Valley Chefs at Home

Recipes from local chefs that you can try at home during shelter-in-place orders in Napa County.

+2
Chefs at Home: Evangeline and Lovina

Chefs at Home: Evangeline and Lovina

  • TIM CARL
  • Updated

Each week, we are checking in with Napa Valley chefs to see what is happening with their restaurants and also see if they have a recipe to sha…

CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

How Napa looked in the early 1970s

How Napa looked in the early 1970s

  • Updated

Downtown Napa was a different place in the early 1970s before the city’s urban renewal program swung into high gear and the county cleared a s…

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News