Need a ride? Napa Valley wine country tour guides face changes to bookings, tasting prices

Another change to the tour guide industry has to do with a pandemic-induced shift in clientele, which was already leaning heavily toward Bay Area visitors.

“60% of our visitors come from the Bay Area, and 40% come from other places. But during COVID, 99% of our visitors were coming from there,” said Ralph. “So what they do is they come and do one winery, and then they go downtown and go to lunch, which was open, and everyone shifted to them, and if the prices are going to go up, you are also going to pour more wine.”

One ounce pours quickly became closer to two ounces, and the seated nature of pandemic-era tastings results in more glasses on a table at any given time.

“They pivoted, so all of the tastings got more expensive and the experiences got longer,” said Ralph. “During COVID, you would go to the wineries and they would be empty, but they wouldn’t want to let you go, they would be there for two hours … but now, they are booked back to back to back.”

The scene may be changing in terms of the number of wineries visitors may hit on any given day, but both the DeAmicis’s and McKesson are positive that the visitors will keep on coming and looking for a full, wine country experience.