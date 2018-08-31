A dispute between Pope Valley neighbors over pet animals escalated Wednesday when one was arrested for investigation of felony cruelty to animals and negligent discharging of a firearm.
The Napa County Sheriff's Office was called at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday by a resident on the 2100 block of Stagecoach Canyon Road who reported that his pitbull had come home with a bullet wound in a paw, sheriff's spokesman Henry Wofford said.
Deputies interviewed a neighbor, Nancy Jean Meacham, 62, who said she had fired a 9mm handgun at the dog after it and a companion canine had trespassed on her property, he said.
Meacham said she had discovered one of her cats in the mouth of the pitbull two days earlier. The dog dropped her cat when she threw rocks at it, but her cat died in her arms, deputies were told.
Seeing the pitbull and a second dog -- both belonging to the same neighbor -- on her property again on Wednesday prompted the stronger response, Meacham said.
Recounting a conversation with a Napa County animal services officer, Meacham said she was told she had a right to shoot a threatening animal on her property, deputies said.
Deputies said the neighbor's pitbull had a bullet wound in one paw and the neighbor's mailbox also had a bullet puncture.
The neighbor admitted that their two dogs had roamed onto the property of the cat owner, deputies said.
After the pitbull came home bleeding, Meacham allegedly said, "Now you know how it feels to lose an animal," the neighbor told deputies.