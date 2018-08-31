Neighbor arrested following pitbull shooting in rural Napa
A dispute between Pope Valley neighbors over pet animals escalated Wednesday when one was arrested for investigation of felony cruelty to animals and negligent discharging of a firearm.
The Napa County Sheriff’s Office was called at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday by a resident on the 2100 block of Stagecoach Canyon Road who reported that his pitbull had come home with a bullet wound in a paw, sheriff’s spokesman Henry Wofford said.
Deputies interviewed a neighbor, Nancy Jean Meacham, 62, who said she had fired a 9mm handgun at the dog after it and a companion canine had trespassed on her property, he said.
Meacham said she had discovered one of her cats in the mouth of the pitbull two days earlier. The dog dropped her cat when she threw rocks at it, but her cat died in her arms, deputies were told.
Seeing the pitbull and a second dog — both belonging to the same neighbor — on her property again on Wednesday prompted the stronger response, Meacham said.
Recounting a conversation with a Napa County animal services officer, Meacham said she was told she had a right to shoot a threatening animal on her property, deputies said.
Deputies said the neighbor’s pitbull had a bullet wound in one paw and the neighbor’s mailbox also had a bullet puncture.
The neighbor admitted that their two dogs had roamed onto the property of the cat owner, deputies said.
After the pitbull came home bleeding, Meacham allegedly said, “Now you know how it feels to lose an animal,” the neighbor told deputies.
Motorcyclist in south Napa seriously injured in hit-and-run
A motorcyclist from American Canyon was seriously injured Thursday night when a vehicle struck him from behind on Highway 29 at Highway 221, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The hit-and-run driver ran over Ramon Carlo Cabal, 30, then fled the scene, leaving him lying on the roadway, the CHP said. Cabal was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries, the CHP said.
The collision, which occurred at 11:35 p.m., shut down the highway intersection for nearly an hour. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office assisted the CHP with traffic control.
The identity of the motorist who struck the motorcyclist is unknown. The incident is under investigation, the CHP said.
Napa Sheriff arrests family member for intent to terrorize
Napa sheriff’s deputies responded to a family dispute on the 19000 block of Berryessa Knoxville Road Wednesday morning.
A woman said a relative, Duane Patrick Stroop Jr., 47, had charged her with a kitchen knife attached to a length of PVC pipe, sheriff’s spokesman Henry Wofford said Friday.
The woman had escaped unharmed in her truck, Wofford said.
Stroop said he had made the spear-like weapon because he had feared for his life following earlier encounters with the relative, Wofford said.
Stroop was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of felony threats with an intent to terrorize, misdemeanor vandalism and violation of probation.
The incident was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday.