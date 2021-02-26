Neighbors complain of odors at compost/recycling facility near St. Helena

Peter Ex, manager of Napa County's solid waste program, said there have been “significant positive changes at the facility” in the past year or two.

“The pond going anaerobic was a very difficult time for everyone out there,” Ex said. “It took (UVDS) a little while to get a handle on the situation, but they have made numerous improvements to their pond system to hopefully keep that from happening again.”

Within the last 20 months, UVDS has installed a new management team, cleaned up the facility, and added more aerators at the pond associated with the worst odors, said Christy Pestoni, chief operating officer at UVDS.

The facility has converted most back-up alarms to less annoying “white noise,” redirected lights after complaints from neighbors, and planted more trees and shrubs to screen the facility, Pestoni said.

To cut down on odors from composting, the facility has improved its technique for blending grape pomace with green waste and abandoned plans to accept commercial food waste, Pestoni said.

Ex said he will work with UVDS to improve the process for reporting odors.