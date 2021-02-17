Neighbors in Napa's Old Town speak out against planned therapy home for former prisoners

The organization has received a city business license as Gray Haven Inc. to provide outpatient mental health counseling, although that permit makes no mention of living quarters on the premises.

Among the criticisms lodged against Gray and the therapy home were allegations that employees and building contractors working at the Yount house refused to answer neighbors’ questions about the program, or what kinds of clients would take part, thus eroding the trust of Old Town residents.

“To be clear, I have no issue with the mission of the Gray Haven; my issue is related to the location and the secretive process in which the organization has operated to this point,” wrote Tom Darling, who said he and his wife recently finished renovating their home ahead of their first child’s expected birth in August.

“The planned use as an adult residential facility for post-incarcerated individuals with diagnosed mental health conditions has been veiled in secrecy for almost a year from local residents, City Council members, county mental health, and the general public,” added Marc Tatarian. “One has to question this strategy to fly under the radar without any input or partnership from their neighbors and community partners. If this is the way they intend to run their business and potentially treat their clients, then Napa does not need this.”

