FAIRFIELD — A vegetation fire that burned one home and scorched 2,160 acres near Interstate 80 in Fairfield was 95 percent contained as of Saturday evening, according to a Vacaville Fire Department Facebook post.
The blaze, dubbed the Nelson Fire, began about 4:30 p.m. on Friday near Nelson Road — about halfway between Fairfield and Vacaville, according to Vacaville Fire Department Deputy Chief Douglas Rogers.
No injuries were reported in the fire, but a home on Peabody Road was burned, Rogers said.
The fire’s forward spread had been stopped as of Saturday morning, Cal Fire said.
An evacuation order issued Friday evening for Fairfield residents has been lifted, fire officials said.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.