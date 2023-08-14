ST. HELENA — When Nelson Garden would come home to his family in St. Helena on weekends, he wouldn’t talk much about his work in Berkeley.
Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.
Neither would the hundreds of other scientists who worked on the highly classified Manhattan Project, which produced the world’s first atomic bombs.
"He was always very secretive about the whole thing," recalled Garden's grandson, David Garden Jr., who was 9 when his grandfather died.
Nelson's granddaughter Anne Garden remembers him always talking about nature in terms of subatomic particles like neutrons, protons and electrons.
The release of the film “Oppenheimer” has renewed interest in Nelson Garden, who lived in St. Helena from 1940 until his death in 1969. David Garden Jr. is working on an installation to be displayed in the city's Cameo Cinema when “Oppenheimer” opens there on Friday.
Nelson Garden, a health chemist who’d attended Cornell University, didn’t work on the bomb itself. The Nobel Prize-winning physicist Ernest Lawrence hired him to head the Health Chemistry Group at UC Berkeley’s Radiation Laboratory, now known as Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
Garden and his team focused on the health effects of radiation and how to ensure the safety of the scientists who worked with radioactive material.
The Manhattan Project was focused on developing the world’s most vicious weapon, but Garden’s work “was all about keeping the scientists safe while they were working on this stuff,” David Garden Jr. said.
In 1943 Nelson Garden’s team developed the now-familiar “glove box” that enables scientists to handle hazardous material safely.
In 1946 the team created the ominous trefoil design which, as Garden later wrote, “was supposed to represent activity radiating from an atom.” Variants of the symbol are still used today to warn of the potential presence of ionizing radiation.
Meanwhile, Garden visited the other Manhattan Project sites at Los Alamos in New Mexico and Oak Ridge in Tennessee to advise on the safe handling of radioactive material.
On Aug. 9, 1945, the day the U.S. dropped its second atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Nagasaki, Nelson Garden and other members of the Manhattan Project team were given a letter from Undersecretary of War Robert Patterson praising their “high devotion to patriotic duty” in developing “the most devastating military weapon that any country has ever been able to turn against its enemy.”
“Today the whole world knows the secret which you have helped us keep for many months,” Patterson wrote. “I am pleased to be able to add that the Warlords of Japan now know its effects better even than we ourselves.”
CNN's affiliate KSNV takes a look at who the "Father of the Atomic Bomb" J. Robert Oppenheimer was and speaks to his granddaughter Dr. Dorothy Oppenheimer Vanderford while she reflects on his legacy.
5 things to know about Japan's World War II surrender, 75 years ago
Q: What is V-J Day?
A: An abbreviation for Victory over Japan Day, marked by the United States and its allies in the war and by the Asian victims of Japan who won their liberation from years of atrocities and oppression. Some countries, including Britain, Australia, the Netherlands and the Koreas, mark Japan's surrender on Aug. 15. Others, including the United States, mark the day on Sept. 2, while the Philippines, China and Russia observe Sept. 3. Japan mourns for its war dead on Aug. 15 in a solemn ceremony attended by the emperor, political leaders and veterans' families.
In this Sept. 2, 1945, file photo, U.S. General Douglas MacArthur, left, watches as the foreign minister Manoru Shigemitsu of Japan signs the surrender document aboard the USS Missouri on Tokyo Bay. Lt. General Richard K. Sutherland, center, witnesses the ceremony marking the end of World War II with other American and British officers in background. (AP Photo/C.P. Gorry, File)
AP FILE
Q: Why are there different dates?
A: The countries that observe Aug. 15 mark Japan's public announcement of its surrender. Others commemorate Sept. 2, when Japan formally signed its surrender, ending a conflict that lasted, in various degrees, nearly half a century in parts of Asia. Then-U.S. President Harry Truman said that the V-J Day proclamation had to wait until Japan officially signed the surrender terms.
Countries also mark different dates for political and historical reasons. In 2014, China set Sept. 3 as a newly formalized historical day to annually mark the Victory Day of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. The country celebrates with a military march. The Philippines also observes Sept. 3, the day in 1945 when Japanese Gen. Tomoyuki Yamashita surrendered in that country. Russia, which declared war against Japan on Aug. 9, took military action against Japan until early September.
In this Sept. 2, 1945, file photo, U.S. General Douglas MacArthur hands the pen to British Lieut. Gen. Arthur E. Percival after signing surrender papers aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, is the anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States. (Pool Photo via AP, File)
AP FILE
Q: What happened on Aug. 15, 1945?
A: At noon on Aug. 15, days after the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima on Aug. 6 and Nagasaki on Aug. 9, Japanese Emperor Hirohito broadcast a surrender message to his people on the radio. The broadcast came one day after Japan told the United States and its allies that it was surrendering, and Hirohito and Japanese ministers signed the Imperial Rescript of Surrender.
The emperor's radio statement was prerecorded on Aug. 14 in secrecy. Palace officials protected the records from army officials who stormed the palace to steal them. The emperor's voice, which most Japanese were hearing for the time time, was muffled and nearly inaudible because of poor sound quality.
In this Aug. 15, 1945, file photo, Japanese people kneel in front of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo as Emperor Hirohito announced on radio that Japan was defeated in the World War II. (Kyodo New via AP, File)
AP FILE
Q: What happened on Sept. 2, 1945?
A: A formal signing of Japan's surrender was held aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, where in 1854 Navy Commodore Matthew Perry had signed a treaty with Japan to open up the feudal nation for trade with the United States. Aboard the USS Missouri, Japanese Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu and Gen. Yoshijiro Umezu signed the Instrument of Surrender. The two men were later convicted of war crimes.
Gen. Douglas MacArthur, also Supreme Commander of Allied Forces, signed for the United Nations, with Fleet Adm. Chester Nimitz signing for the U.S. Delegates from other allied nations, including Britain, France, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, China and the Soviet Union, witnessed the half-hour ceremony.
In this Sept. 2, 1945, file photo, Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, Commander-in Chief of the Pacific Fleet and Pacific ocean areas, sat at the table aboard the Battleship Missouri as he signed the World War II surrender of the Japanese. Standing behind him are (left to right), Gen. Douglas MacArthur, Adm. William F. Halsey Jr., and Rear Adm. Forrest Sherman.
AP FILE
Q: What happened afterward?
A: The official signing of Japan's surrender ordered that the country must cease all military actions, liberate prisoners of war and others in captivity and follow other terms. It also launched a seven-year U.S. occupation that lasted until the San Francisco Peace Treaty took effect in April 1952, allowing Japan's return to the international community. Japan has since become a major U.S. ally in defense and other areas.
Since 1954, Japan has spent tens of billions of dollars in development aid, initially meant as war compensation, for the region. But it took more than two decades for Japan to normalize diplomatic ties with some of its wartime Asian foes. It restored ties with South Korea in 1965, and with China in 1972, though disputes over wartime history continue to affect Japan's ties with its neighbors. Japan has yet to sign a peace treaty with Russia because of territorial disputes and has not established diplomatic ties with North Korea.
In this Sept. 5, 1945, file photo, part of 2,600 Japanese POWs, who comprised the enemy garrison on the island of Rota, are lined up in a prisoner of war stockade on Guam, in the Marianas Islands. They were brought from their island holdout 50 miles away. (Pool Photo via AP, File)
AP FILE
Photo gallery: Sept. 2, 1945
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1945, file photo, Lt. Gen. Sir Arthur Percival, left foreground, commander of Singapore, and Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Wainwright, second from left, salute Gen. Douglas MacArthur, right, just before the latter signed the Japanese surrender document aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay. (AP Photo/Max Desfor, File)
AP FILE
Photo gallery: Sept. 2, 1945
FILE- In this Sept. 2, 1945, file photo, Japanese Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu signs Japanese Instrument of Surrender, a document signed on the deck of the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, Japan. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, is the 75th anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States, when the two sides signed documents officially ending years of bloody fighting in a ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in the Tokyo Bay, with an armada of American warships and planes hovering nearby. (Pool Photo via AP, File)
Anonymous
Photo gallery: Sept. 2, 1945
FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, fighter planes fly in formation over the USS Missouri, while the surrender ceremonies to end World War II take place aboard the U.S. Navy battleship, on Sept. 2, 1945. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)
AP FILE
Photo gallery: Sept. 2, 1945
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1945, file photo, servicemen, reporters, and photographers perch on the USS Missouri for the onboard ceremony in which Japan surrendered, ending World War II. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, is the 75th anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States, when the two sides signed documents officially ending years of bloody fighting in a ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in the Tokyo Bay, with an armada of American warships and planes hovering nearby. (AP Photo, File)
STF
Photo gallery: Sept. 2, 1945
FILE - This Sept. 2, 1945, file photo show the scene aboard the battleship Missouri as the Japanese surrender documents were signed in Tokyo Bay. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, is the 75th anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States, when the two sides signed documents officially ending years of bloody fighting in a ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in the Tokyo Bay, with an armada of American warships and planes hovering nearby. (AP Photo, File)
Max Desfor
Photo gallery: Sept. 2, 1945
FILE- In this Sept. 2, 1945, file photo, U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur signs the Japanese surrender documents, aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, formally ending World War II. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, is the 75th anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States. Standing behind him are Lt. Gen. Jonathan Wainwright, left foreground, who surrendered Bataan to the Japanese, and British Lt. Gen. A. E. Percival, next to Wainwright, who surrendered Singapore, as they witness the ceremony with other American and British officers. (AP Photo/Frank Filan, File)
Frank Filan
Photo gallery: Sept. 2, 1945
FILE - General of the Army Douglas MacArthur, Supreme Allied Commander, and General Wainwright, who surrendered to the Japanese after Bataan and Corregidor, witness the formal Japanese surrender signatures aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945. (AP Photo, File)
AP FILE
Photo gallery: Sept. 2, 1945
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1945, file photo, Japanese surrender signatories arrive on board the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay to participate in surrender ceremonies. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, is the 75th anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States, when the two sides signed documents officially ending years of bloody fighting in a ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in the Tokyo Bay, with an armada of American warships and planes hovering nearby. (AP Photo, File)
STF
Photo gallery: Sept. 2, 1945
United States Air Force over Germany, Sept. 2, 1945. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 707-967-6803 or
jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.