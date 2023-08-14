ST. HELENA — When Nelson Garden would come home to his family in St. Helena on weekends, he wouldn’t talk much about his work in Berkeley.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Neither would the hundreds of other scientists who worked on the highly classified Manhattan Project, which produced the world’s first atomic bombs.

"He was always very secretive about the whole thing," recalled Garden's grandson, David Garden Jr., who was 9 when his grandfather died.

Nelson's granddaughter Anne Garden remembers him always talking about nature in terms of subatomic particles like neutrons, protons and electrons.

The release of the film “Oppenheimer” has renewed interest in Nelson Garden, who lived in St. Helena from 1940 until his death in 1969. David Garden Jr. is working on an installation to be displayed in the city's Cameo Cinema when “Oppenheimer” opens there on Friday.

Nelson Garden, a health chemist who’d attended Cornell University, didn’t work on the bomb itself. The Nobel Prize-winning physicist Ernest Lawrence hired him to head the Health Chemistry Group at UC Berkeley’s Radiation Laboratory, now known as Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Garden and his team focused on the health effects of radiation and how to ensure the safety of the scientists who worked with radioactive material.

The Manhattan Project was focused on developing the world’s most vicious weapon, but Garden’s work “was all about keeping the scientists safe while they were working on this stuff,” David Garden Jr. said.

In 1943 Nelson Garden’s team developed the now-familiar “glove box” that enables scientists to handle hazardous material safely.

In 1946 the team created the ominous trefoil design which, as Garden later wrote, “was supposed to represent activity radiating from an atom.” Variants of the symbol are still used today to warn of the potential presence of ionizing radiation.

Meanwhile, Garden visited the other Manhattan Project sites at Los Alamos in New Mexico and Oak Ridge in Tennessee to advise on the safe handling of radioactive material.

On Aug. 9, 1945, the day the U.S. dropped its second atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Nagasaki, Nelson Garden and other members of the Manhattan Project team were given a letter from Undersecretary of War Robert Patterson praising their “high devotion to patriotic duty” in developing “the most devastating military weapon that any country has ever been able to turn against its enemy.”

“Today the whole world knows the secret which you have helped us keep for many months,” Patterson wrote. “I am pleased to be able to add that the Warlords of Japan now know its effects better even than we ourselves.”

5 things to know about Japan's World War II surrender, 75 years ago Q: What is V-J Day? Q: Why are there different dates? Q: What happened on Aug. 15, 1945? Q: What happened on Sept. 2, 1945? Q: What happened afterward? Photo gallery: Sept. 2, 1945 Photo gallery: Sept. 2, 1945 Photo gallery: Sept. 2, 1945 Photo gallery: Sept. 2, 1945 Photo gallery: Sept. 2, 1945 Photo gallery: Sept. 2, 1945 Photo gallery: Sept. 2, 1945 Photo gallery: Sept. 2, 1945 Photo gallery: Sept. 2, 1945