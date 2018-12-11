Napa County is designing its planned, new $128 million jail on paper, complete with sketches of what the massive project could look like inside and out.
County supervisors last week looked at renderings of the jail-to-be's exterior public entry. That’s what people will see as they drive up to the structure along Highway 221 near the Syar quarry.
One option equally emphasizes masonry and metal – “a lot of the strong relationship with agriculture and stone and earth, as well as those professional symbolisms of metals and public entry,” architect Maynard Feist said.
Another option devised by the Lionakis architecture and engineering firm is more imposing and puts a greater focus on metal.
“Any opinion from the Board on what option you like better?” Feist asked supervisors.
Supervisors didn’t make an instant choice. But they are being budget-conscious with what Public Works Director Steven Lederer called the largest county construction project ever.
“It should look good, but we don’t want to go crazy,” Supervisor Ryan Gregory said.
Supervisors consistently returned to the theme of cost. Supervisor Belia Ramos wants the Board to be kept abreast of changing finances once construction begins, possibly in fall of 2020.
“It certainly makes me nervous,” Ramos said.
Supervisor Diane Dillon struck a similar tone.
“This is such a big project,” Dillon said. “It would be really easy for something to happen to cause it to cost more unexpectedly, be it the construction world changing or other economic factors. And we have to do it.”
The new jail is to have 304 beds, plus a 28-bed mental health unit. It is to replace the 264-bed downtown Napa jail that county officials say is too small and inadequately designed for today’s needs.
Feist talked about the goals of the new jail design – cost effective, efficient layout, durable, easy to maintain, with a navigation flow almost intuitive for the jail staff. Most of all, it must be safe and secure, he said.
“We want that open, normative environment to reduce tension and reduce friction,” Feist said, pointing to such features as lots of natural light and good acoustics.
The county is also building a 72-bed, $16.7 million reentry facility that is almost completed next to the jail site. This is a separate facility from the jail and is to help inmates who are low security risks transition back to life in society.
Ramos wants to make sure the two facilities look good together. Feist said the reentry facility is smaller and more residential looking, while the new jail will be more civic and public in appearance.
No one from the public commented. In the past, some people have questioned the need for the new jail, with supervisors defending the project.
Napa County’s jail timeline calls for completing the design and construction drawings by June 2020, going out to bid in summer 2020, starting construction in October 2020 and finishing construction in March 2022.
The county has created a patchwork of financing for the jail. It intends to use $37 million from the general fund, $23 million from a state grant and $13 million from selling surplus property.
A 2017 grant to the county from the Kaiser Foundation for general purposes will provide $3 million. Excess Revenue Augmentation Fund money is to provide $38 million. Excess ERAF is related to a complicated financial move by the state that shifted partial funding for schools to local governments.
That leaves a $14 million gap that the county intends to fill by taking out a loan.