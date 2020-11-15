New $128 million Napa jail could begin construction in the spring

Construction of a new, $128 million county jail could begin next April and that's raising the enticing question about what will replace the existing jail when it's no longer needed in downtown Napa.

Workers this summer readied the new jail site on the edge of town. They cleared brush, removed concrete foundations from old buildings, excavated a vast hole, refilled it to geotechnical specifications and smoothed everything out.

The result — building pads along Highway 221 near Syar quarry ready for construction. County Deputy Public Works Director Juan Arias called the work a “head start."

That planned, 304-bed jail with an additional 28 mental health beds will be one of the biggest public works projects ever undertaken by the county. It will replace the 276-bed downtown Napa jail built in 1976 and expanded in 1988.

“Our jail right now is old, broken and outdated and it comes with a set of liabilities that’s stayed that way for too long,” county Supervisor Ryan Gregory said.

The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday heard an update on the jail construction project. Gregory was beginning to think about what to do with the downtown jail when it’s no longer needed.