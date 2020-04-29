New $13.6 million project will help guide the Bay Area's re-opening

This study will help reveal the nature of immunity to COVID-19. It will also inform our frontline healthcare workers about the extent of their risk while caring for patients.

Founded by Dr. Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg in 2015, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is a philanthropy that aims to leverage technology to help solve societal problems. Chan is a pediatrician and teacher; Zuckerberg is the founder and CEO of Facebook.

"We are trying to do our part to answer the question of 'How do we re-open as a community, as a society?' " said Chan. "That is a super tricky question that our leaders in public health and state officials will have to answer. But I am heartened by a desire to be driven by data."

As the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative pondered how best to tackle the challenge, "We saw a lot of groups popping up and raising their hands, saying 'I can answer this question!' " she said.

It was inspired by "a deep desire to come together -- UCSF and Stanford, with all-star scientists -- on a mission of how can we be of service to answer some of the critical questions that would allow us to better understand COVID -19 and to support the critical decision-making that needs to come in the coming weeks and months?" said Chan.