RENO, Nev. — A spring snowstorm is headed for the Sierra Nevada.
The National Weather Service says more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow is possible by Thursday morning in the mountains west of Lake Tahoe.
A winter storm warning is in effect in western Plumas County until 6 a.m. Friday for elevations above 6,000 feet (1,828 meters).
The service also issued a winter weather advisory around the lake from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday. Up to 3 inches (7.6 cm) of snow is possible at lake level.
The service says cold, windy, wet weather is forecast for the Reno-Tahoe area through next Tuesday.
The weather pattern is more typical of early March, but the service says May snowfall isn't that unusual.
Over the past century, snow has been recorded at Tahoe in May about half the time.