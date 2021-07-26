New archery range opens bow-and-arrow skills, and 4-H awareness, to American Canyon youth

AMERICAN CANYON — An American Canyon couple is focusing on a new target — the creation of a range where children and teenagers can learn to handle a bow and arrow.
In a wooded clearing near the local 4-H club’s farm on the west side of town, bulls-eyes are affixed to bundled hay bales, logs stripped of their bark serve as benches, and a wooden A-frame improvised from lighter tree branches has become a bow rack.
Since June, this shaded space, tucked away in a peaceful nook off Eucalyptus Drive, has become the latest place to introduce Napa Valley youth to the sport of archery — a newer pursuit for an organization best known for imparting the skills of farming and livestock raising.
Situated on city-owned land near an unusual junction of a livestock farm, woodland and suburban single-family homes, the archery range is becoming another window to the outdoors for south Napa County’s young people, according to Matt and Joy Malinowski, the American Canyon couple who have overseen its creation.
“Anyone can join 4-H in American Canyon and be a part of this project,” said Matt Malinowski, leader of the club’s archery project in the city. “Any kid living in a housing tract can raise an animal — or take up archery.”
Archery instruction for both 4-H members and young people new to the organization has been the latest example of club activity that has ramped up as the coronavirus emergency has encouraged a turn to safer outdoor pursuits, added Matt’s wife Joy Malinowski, leader of the American Canyon 4-H club. “Our club actually grew during COVID, because we could offer things to do outside,” she said during a tour of the range Thursday evening.
The 4-H farm venue is hosting shooting instruction for students from ages 9 to 18, both for the club’s summer camp and Community Club participants and in one-day Step into 4-H classes the organization debuted this year for various activities. The range offers an in-town practice ground for youth who have developed their skills at an existing range within Skyline Wilderness Park, nine miles away in southeast Napa.
“We thought it would be something for the community to have, to not have to travel into town,” said Joy Malinowski, whose 10-year-old daughter Alycia is one of those learning the sport in American Canyon this year.
Despite its nearness to warehouses in the north and housing subdivisions in the south, the archery range — like its companion 4-H farm — has a rustic atmosphere fortified by the light touch with which the Malinowskis have fitted it. “I wanted to build it out of stuff we already had lying around,” he said of the log-and-branch fixtures at the site.
After more than a year of pandemic-induced isolation for students, the opportunity to take up an unfamiliar outdoor pastime may be especially valuable now, according to Malinowski.
“It gets them away from screen time, and it gets them into another skill,” she said. “There’s not a lot for teenagers to do here, so it’s a fun thing to do for them.”
The opening of one class last month drove home to Matt Malinowski the enthusiasm and curiosity a the project may be stirring up.
“I had nine kids who I’d never met before, and each and every one of them paid attention to me as if it was the sixth class,” he recalled. “Each one showed lots of improvement in the two hours we had. A lot of them asked to become members of 4-H so they could join the archery program.”
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
