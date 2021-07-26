New archery range opens bow-and-arrow skills, and 4-H awareness, to American Canyon youth

The 4-H farm venue is hosting shooting instruction for students from ages 9 to 18, both for the club’s summer camp and Community Club participants and in one-day Step into 4-H classes the organization debuted this year for various activities. The range offers an in-town practice ground for youth who have developed their skills at an existing range within Skyline Wilderness Park, nine miles away in southeast Napa.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We thought it would be something for the community to have, to not have to travel into town,” said Joy Malinowski, whose 10-year-old daughter Alycia is one of those learning the sport in American Canyon this year.

Despite its nearness to warehouses in the north and housing subdivisions in the south, the archery range — like its companion 4-H farm — has a rustic atmosphere fortified by the light touch with which the Malinowskis have fitted it. “I wanted to build it out of stuff we already had lying around,” he said of the log-and-branch fixtures at the site.

After more than a year of pandemic-induced isolation for students, the opportunity to take up an unfamiliar outdoor pastime may be especially valuable now, according to Malinowski.