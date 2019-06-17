Napa City Manager Steve Potter has appointed the assistant city manager of Walnut Creek to serve a similar function at Napa City Hall.
Fran Robustelli is experienced in many areas of city administration, including economic development, human resources, budget management, as well as risk and emergency management, the city said in a news release. She began working Monday.
This is a newly defined assistant city manager position. The previous slot, held by Peter Pirnejad, was more focused on development services, the city said.
Prior to working in Walnut Creek, Robustelli held previous roles at the City of Hayward and Dublin San Ramon Services District.
“Fran’s experience will contribute nicely to our workforce, and will serve the community well,” Potter said. “Our varied backgrounds will complement each other nicely, so we can offer the best service possible.”
“I am excited to join the City of Napa and I am looking forward to getting to know and work with this wonderful community,” said Robustelli. “My goal is to help increase the ability of the City Manager’s Office to better support our departments, as well as our residents and customers.”