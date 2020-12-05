New Cal-OSHA standards could help curb COVID-19 spread in agricultural, service sectors

“If there is advocacy needed with an employer to say, ‘hey, isn’t it within my rights to continue to get paid?’ they’re not inclined to do that,” DeNatale said. NVCF’s partners, including the Upvalley Family Centers and On The Move, are helping clientele navigate through their rights in the workplace, she added.

Klobas, speaking about Farm Bureau membership, said ensuring infected workers are “taken care of” has been a consistently high priority.

“For all of our members who have been intimately involved with that kind of situation, they want to ensure they have the best, safest work environment possible, because that helps everyone — both employer and employee,” Klobas said. “I think there is very much a feeling of shared responsibility in the agricultural community to make sure all workers are safe.”

The fact that California’s farmworkers and workers at its food processing facilities have been hit especially hard by coronavirus outbreaks seems to indicate workplace safety is not always prioritized as it should be by employers in the state, according to Stock, who did not address Napa Valley specifically. (Farmworker communities, as well as meatpacking centers on California’s Central Coast as well as in Southern California, have remained virus hotspots.)