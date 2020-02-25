New California school vaccine rules have left nurses, doctors and parents confused

The medical board put Sears on a 35-month probation in 2018 after charging him with committing gross negligence for failing to obtain the "basic information necessary" to determine whether a child should skip future vaccines. Last year, Sears faced a new complaint from the state medical board alleging that he wrote improper vaccination exemptions for children.

"If a physician has been disciplined by the medical board for something related to inappropriate medical exemptions, as Dr. Bob Sears has been, then all of that doctor's medical exemptions are now invalid," Pan said of the law. "Schools should know that a child with a medical exemption written by Dr. Sears is now void."

But Kahn said she's waiting on guidance from the state public health department on how that part of the law should be implemented in schools. The laws were a primary concern at a recent school nurses' association conference, she said.

Kahn said school officials can research which students have medical exemptions, but in most cases, determining which doctor wrote them would require pulling individual student files. If that is the expectation, Kahn said, school nurses will need significant notice to complete that work.

"That's a lot of legwork," she said.

