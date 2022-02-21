New city of Napa water billing system to launch this week

The city of Napa is rolling out a new water billing system starting this week, which will require some Napa residents to update their payment information.

Since water customers are billed in six-week cycles, residents can expect to see their first bill using the new system on any date from Feb. 25 to April 8, according to city spokesperson Jaina French.

City residents who pay for their water online will need to create a new account in the new system; the old third-party online Paymentus system, which launched in 2020 during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, is being retired, French said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

To set up this account, residents will need their latest water bill statement, which includes a new account and customer number. (Step-by-step instructions for setting up the account will soon be available at https://www.cityofnapa.org/249/Water-Bills, according to a city press release.)

Water customers who make payments through their bank will also need to update their account information with the bank’s bill-paying system, using the new numbers on their most recent billing statement, the press release says.

Water billing won’t be changing for anyone who pays their water bill directly to the city or for customers who drop off a paper check at Napa City Hall or mail one in, said assistant city manager Liz Habkirk. The city currently has 25,000 water customers.

Habkirk also said water customers will be able to see their water usage history, payment history, and account information through the online interface of the new system. That means residents have the option to go entirely paperless in paying their water bills now, she said, because all the relevant billing information will be accessible through the online portal.

Habkirk added the city’s been using the old water billing system for over 25 years, since the mid to late 1990s. Online water billing only became available in 2020, she said, with the third-party Paymentus system.

“There’s been upgrades and maintenance; it’s not like we haven’t touched the system,” Habkirk said. “But it does not have the utility of new billing systems.”

French said the city is encouraging residents to use the new online portal to help improve efficiency. The change to water billing, she added, is the most public-facing portion of the city’s three-phase Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) project, an update to city processes that’s been in the works for several years

“These overall changes are going to make things more streamlined for staff, for customers, for our residents, and just make everything more efficient on the front end and the back end,” French said.

During an update to the Napa City Council on the ERP project last week, Frank Herrera, a city accountant, said the ERP is primarily going to improve efficiency with water billing by allowing the city to integrate cashiering, billing and account management. He said the city has been operating with a significant amount of redundancies with how staff moved information around systems.

The city’s been working on the ERP since early 2020, Habkirk said, and over 60 staff members from every city department have been involved in the project. The first update — to the city’s payroll and Human Resources systems — launched in November 2021. The update to water billing represents the second phase, and the city anticipates rolling out an updated financial and budgeting system in July 2022 for the third and final phase.

Previously, Habkirk said, the city’s run things through several separate systems. An action such as approving a new staff hire previously required a physical paper sign-off, which would then have to be entered manually into both a Human Resources database and the payroll system, she said.

That whole process is now automated, Habkirk said, which means an in-system sign-off will automatically show up where it’s needed within the new integrated Human Resources and payroll system.

Another example: utility service workers will be able to receive work requests electronically through a tablet, perform their required tasks, update the notes for the request, and have those notes or updates on their actions automatically show up in a customer’s account, according to Habkirk. Currently, she said, two departments — Finance and Utilities — need to share paper back and forth and require a separate clerical entry to have that information go to the customer’s account.

“The program overall will allow for more automated processes leading to greater efficiencies, better reporting, and financial forecasting tools, and the consolidation of the systems leading to integrated data,” Habkirk said in an email.

Amy Walcker, a representative of the city’s finance department working on the ERP, said at the city council meeting that the project has faced some challenges, including the switch to remote work caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of various staff members as the city functioned with a high number of staff vacancies.

But, she said, the switch has been necessary and will help make city processes — many of which she said have primarily been paper-based — much more efficient.

“These legacy systems were either no longer supported by the software vendors or required significant ongoing maintenance, which is not sustainable in terms of cost and staff time,” Walcker said. “There’s also no integration between the systems, which created redundancies in manual processes which were heavily reliant on external calculations and the transfer of data.”

Habkirk told the council that the final part of the ERP — the new financial system — will help the city better project budgets and manage and report on contract spending in real-time, among much else.

"This project has been an enormous lift, continues to be an enormous lift,” Habkirk said “… It’s been challenging; there have been issues, and we continue to work through those. But we’re also confident that the changes we have and will continue to put into place for the implementation and are going to serve the city well into the future.”

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.