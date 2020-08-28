New coronavirus reopening rules benefit Napa County salons, gyms, restaurants

Los Angeles County has remained on the state's watch list since it was announced in June, but the number of overall cases continues to decline on a weekly basis. The seven-day rate for positive infections is currently 5.7% and this week, the 14-day average infection rate in L.A. County dropped below 200 cases per 100,000 — a threshold that would allow the county to grant waivers to some schools for in-person learning. While that number has continued to decline, county health officials said that it is not ready to grant waivers.

The number of cases in L.A. County, which totals more than 237,000 and accounts for the bulk of the state's total infections, surged in June after the county rapidly reopened various sectors of the economy after months of closures. Transmission related to Memorial Day weekend activities and other informal gatherings also contributed to an increase in cases throughout the state.

At the same time, mass protests over the death of George Floyd erupted. Officials have said that those outdoor demonstrations did not contribute to the massive surge in new coronavirus infections. Still, it is impossible for officials to trace cases that originate in public spaces.