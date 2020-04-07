New COVID-19 case brings Napa County total to 23

Another COVID-19 case was confirmed, bringing the Napa County total to 23 since the first positive result was reported on March 23, the county reported Tuesday morning.

The new case was someone living in the city of Napa, county statistics indicate.

To date, the city has 16 confirmed cases, with four in the unincorporated areas and one each in American Canyon, St. Helena and Calistoga, Napa County reported.

The county's 23 confirmed cases compare to 16,373 in California and 378,289 cases nationwide, the county said.

Napa County has two reported deaths. There have been 388 deaths in California and 11,830 nationally, the county reported in its daily update.

So far the county reports testing 486 people, with 349 testing negative, 23 positive and results pending on the remainder.

Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

