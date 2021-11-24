New COVID-19 case reports in Napa County drop to 3 on Wednesday

Only three new coronavirus cases were confirmed Wednesday as the local rate of spread remained mostly stable in the past week, Napa County health authorities announced.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

New COVID-19 infections totaled 77 for the six-day period ending Wednesday, compared to the 82 cases confirmed the previous week, according to the informational website run by Napa County’s Health and Human services agency. That period concluded with single-digit case counts on consecutive days, including six infections confirmed on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 10 people in the county were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 32% of local intensive care beds were available, according to the informational website run by Napa County’s Health and Human Services agency.

The average age of those contracting COVID-19 decreased from 37 to 35 years compared to the previous week, according to the county’s weekly trend update. People in their 40s and under 18 represented the largest shares of cases, at 27% and 22% of the total respectively.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.