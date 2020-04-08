New COVID-19 cases bring Napa County total to 25

Two more COVID-19 case were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the Napa County total to 25 since the first positive result was reported on March 23, the county reported Wednesday morning.

One of the cases was from Napa, the other from American Canyon, the county reported

As of Wednesday, the city of Napa had 17 confirmed cases, with four in the unincorporated areas, two in American Canyon and one each in St. Helena and Calistoga, Napa County reported.

The county’s 25 confirmed cases compares to 17,625 statewide and 401,166 cases nationwide, the county said Wednesday.

Napa County has two reported deaths. There have been 452 deaths in California and 12,936 nationally, the county reported in its daily update.

Two Napa County residents are being treated in hospitals, the county said on Tuesday.

Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.