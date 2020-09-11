New COVID-19 cases drop below 100 for third week in a row in Napa County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported a continued lower level of new COVID-19 cases this week. There were fewer than 100 cases for the third week in a row.

Eight cases were reported on Friday, for a total of 75 cases for the week. This is slightly more than last week's 68 cases, but half as many as were being reported during most of August.

Based on patients who agreed to be interviewed, the county said 40% of cases were a result of household contacts, 28% were community spread of unknown exposure and 15% resulted from gatherings and/or travel with friends and extended family.

Among the most recent cases, women represented 54%, while 51% identified as Latinx, the county said.

The highest percentage of new cases -- 28% -- were people under the age of 20. People in their 40s represented 22% of new cases, with people in their 50s 20%.

Napa County reports 1,540 COVID-19 cases since March and 13 deaths. Three people were reported hospitalized on Friday.

As of Friday, Napa County reported having COVID-19 testing capacity and availability next week. Test results are coming back within two to five days.