New COVID-19 cases drop below 100 for third week in a row in Napa County

Napa County reported a continued lower level of new COVID-19 cases this week. There were fewer than 100 cases for the third week in a row.
Eight cases were reported on Friday, for a total of 75 cases for the week. This is slightly more than last week's 68 cases, but half as many as were being reported during most of August.
Based on patients who agreed to be interviewed, the county said 40% of cases were a result of household contacts, 28% were community spread of unknown exposure and 15% resulted from gatherings and/or travel with friends and extended family.
Among the most recent cases, women represented 54%, while 51% identified as Latinx, the county said.
The highest percentage of new cases -- 28% -- were people under the age of 20. People in their 40s represented 22% of new cases, with people in their 50s 20%.
Napa County reports 1,540 COVID-19 cases since March and 13 deaths. Three people were reported hospitalized on Friday.
As of Friday, Napa County reported having COVID-19 testing capacity and availability next week. Test results are coming back within two to five days.
It's important for Napa County to maintain high testing numbers in order to avoid business re-closures, the county said.
Testing times are available in Napa on: Saturday, Sept. 12; Thursday, Sept. 17, and Friday, Sept. 18.
Testing times are available in St. Helena on: Monday, Sept. 14, and Tuesday, Sept. 15.
To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
