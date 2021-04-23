New COVID-19 cases dropped below 100 this week, down 17% from the week before, Napa County reported.

There were 92 cases over the seven-day period, the lowest number in a month, while hospitalizations began with three and rose to seven by week's end, the county said.

Various organizations and programs administered 29,764 doses of COVID vaccine during the week, pushing the total since mid-December to 142,433 doses, the county said.

The week's vaccination total was more than three times last week's 8,363 doses.

Among the new COVID cases, 61% were males, 46% were non-Hispanic whites, while people in their 30s had the highest proportion of cases, 21%, followed by people in their 20s, the county reported.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels for other upcoming vaccination events should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

