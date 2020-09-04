New COVID-19 cases drop to nine-week low in Napa County

Napa County ended the week with nine new COVID-19 cases, bringing the week's total to 68 cases, the lowest in nine weeks.
This was the second week in row that cases have fallen below 100. In mid-August, cases topped out at 160. There were 90 cases last week.
This week's report is a continuation a downward trend that has allowed some Napa County businesses to restart indoor activities.
In an analysis of 54 recent cases, the county said that 43% resulted from household contact, 20% came from community spread of unknown exposure and 19% came from gatherings and/or travel with friends.
Fifty-one percent of the most recent cases were male, with the average age of new cases dropping from 38 to 34. Adults in their 40s represented the highest percentage of new cases; 49% of new cases were were Latinex.
Since March, the city of Napa has been the home of 887 patients, American Canyon 258 patients, Calistoga 84 cases, St. Helena 53 cases, and Yountville 13 cases.
No Napa County resident was hospitalized with the virus on Thursday, the county said. There have been 1,465 county cases since March and 13 deaths.
On Wednesday, Napa County said it had COVID-19 testing availability within the next week. Test results are coming back within two to five days, the county said.
To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
