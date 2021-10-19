New COVID-19 cases in Napa County down to 7 on Tuesday

The Napa Valley Unified School District also reported lower infection rates in its latest weekly update, posted to the district website on Tuesday.

Positive cases within NVUSD Oct. 11-15 totaled 18 — 17 students and one staff member — compared to the 41 cases reported among students the week before. Last week’s infections affected 0.1% of the student body, which includes 16,603 children and teenagers across Napa and American Canyon. The district also employs 1,674 staff members.

Napa is one of six Bay Area counties where the rate of COVID-19 spread is in the orange tier for a “substantial” rate of spread, according to the four-level scale used by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The remaining three Bay Area counties — Alameda, Marin and San Mateo — are one tier down at the yellow level for infection rates slow enough to be labeled “moderate,” the second lowest.