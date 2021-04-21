We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Since the pandemic arrived in Napa County, 9,725 people have tested positive.
Vaccine doses increased by 654 in Wednesday's report, for a total of 135,948 doses since vaccinations began in mid-December.
OLE Health announced that 10,000 doses would be available this week for people 16 years and older at daily clinics at the Meritage Resort in south Napa from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To sign up for vaccinations, visit www.olehealth.org and click the 'Schedule Your Vaccine" link. Walk-ins are also being accepted.
People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels for other upcoming vaccination events should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
