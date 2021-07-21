New COVID-19 cases in Napa County jump to 18 on Wednesday

Napa County on Wednesday afternoon reported 18 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, up from eight the day before.
The latest infections bring the county’s total cases to 10,231 since the pandemic’s emergence in early 2020, officials said in their daily update on Napa County’s informational COVID-19 website. In addition, the number of people hospitalized locally with the virus rose to five, from three on Tuesday, for a total of 452 taken to hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms.
New cases in Napa County have risen for three straight weeks, with 53 reported last week, although levels remain well below the caseloads of last winter when new weekly infections exceeded 600 in January.
Since Monday, Napa County has joined in a recommendation shared with other Bay Area governments that people resume wearing face masks in indoor public spaces even after receiving COVID-19 vaccines, and that businesses reinstate masking requirements for visitors who have been inoculated as well as those who have not. California ended universal masking requirements June 15 as part of an economic reopening.
The call to resume face covering came amid the spread of a more virulent Delta family of coronavirus variants, accounting for 43% of all COVID-19 specimens that were genetically sequenced in California in June.
Fully inoculated people are well-protected from infections and serious illness due to COVID-19, including the Delta variants, according to health officials in Napa County and elsewhere in the Bay Area.
Eighty-three Napa County deaths have been connected to COVID-19, all but three of them of county residents.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
