New COVID-19 cases remain at a reduced level, Napa County reports
New COVID-19 cases remain at a reduced level, Napa County reports

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

The county reported 37 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths on Monday — the first week in almost two months to begin without a reported death.

Monday's total of 37 cases from the weekend was the lowest start-of-the-week total since the end of October.

Since Friday's report, Napa County said an additional 1,874 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to people who live or work in the county. The vaccine total since mid-December is 59,371 doses.

Since last March, 9,110 people have tested positive for the virus in Napa County, with 75 deaths attributed to the virus.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

