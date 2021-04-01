Napa County has averaged 10 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days, following a rough weekend with 48 cases, half of them at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

The county reported 21 cases for the Wednesday-Thursday period, following 10 cases on Tuesday.

The state and the county are investigating the 24 cases at the Veterans Home to confirm that they were true positive cases, Dr. Karen Relucio, the county's public health officer, said earlier this week.

Most of those who tested positive at the Veterans Home had been vaccinated and only one case was symptomatic, Relucio said.

Investigators will examine whether there were problems with the vaccines which were allocated by the federal government to a pharmacy that did the Vets Home vaccinations, she said.

The county is hopeful that Napa may qualify next week to bump up from the red tier to the orange tier in the state's program to gradually reopen the economy and community life.

The county has now recorded 9,415 cases and 78 deaths since the outbreak a year ago.

Since Tuesday's report, 4,209 additional doses of vaccine have been administered to people who live and work in the county, for a total of 93,218 doses since mid-December, the county said.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

