New COVID-19 cases running ahead of last week's pace in Napa County
New COVID-19 cases running ahead of last week's pace in Napa County

Napa County reported 179 new COVID-19 cases as well as an additional death on Tuesday.

The new cases were the second highest total for a Tuesday since the pandemic struck Napa in March. The only Tuesday with more cases was last week when reporting distortions from the New Year's holiday contributed to 350 cases.

The latest death — Napa County's 37th — was a female county resident over the age of 65, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer. 

Local hospitalizations dropped from 35 on Monday to 29 on Tuesday, the county reported.

The Bay Area’s Regional Stay Home Order was extended Saturday because of continued high demand for hospital intensive care unit beds. In Napa County, there was 0% ICU beds available on Tuesday, while the availability for the region increased slightly to 4.7%, the state reported.

As long as regional ICU bed availability is below 15%, private gatherings of any size are prohibited and certain business sectors must shut down or restrict public occupancy. The order allow access to critical services and outdoor activities.

Responding to Gov. Gavin Newsom's goals announced last week, Napa County supervisors said Tuesday morning that they intend to step up vaccinations against COVID to the extent that the supply of vaccines will allow.

The county said that 6,880 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March. The breakdown, by city: Napa, 4,044; American Canyon, 1,150; Calistoga, 358; St. Helena, 236, and Yountville, 97.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Those who are required to by the State’s industry guidance include essential workers.

Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/coronavirus

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

