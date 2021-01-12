New COVID-19 cases running ahead of last week's pace in Napa County

Napa County reported 179 new COVID-19 cases as well as an additional death on Tuesday.

The new cases were the second highest total for a Tuesday since the pandemic struck Napa in March. The only Tuesday with more cases was last week when reporting distortions from the New Year's holiday contributed to 350 cases.

The latest death — Napa County's 37th — was a female county resident over the age of 65, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer.

Local hospitalizations dropped from 35 on Monday to 29 on Tuesday, the county reported.

The Bay Area’s Regional Stay Home Order was extended Saturday because of continued high demand for hospital intensive care unit beds. In Napa County, there was 0% ICU beds available on Tuesday, while the availability for the region increased slightly to 4.7%, the state reported.

As long as regional ICU bed availability is below 15%, private gatherings of any size are prohibited and certain business sectors must shut down or restrict public occupancy. The order allow access to critical services and outdoor activities.