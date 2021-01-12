New COVID-19 cases running ahead of last week's pace in Napa County

Napa County reported 179 new COVID-19 cases as well as an additional death on Tuesday.
The new cases were the second highest total for a Tuesday since the pandemic struck Napa in March. The only Tuesday with more cases was last week when reporting distortions from the New Year's holiday contributed to 350 cases.
The latest death — Napa County's 37th — was a female county resident over the age of 65, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer.
Local hospitalizations dropped from 35 on Monday to 29 on Tuesday, the county reported.
The Bay Area’s Regional Stay Home Order was extended Saturday because of continued high demand for hospital intensive care unit beds. In Napa County, there was 0% ICU beds available on Tuesday, while the availability for the region increased slightly to 4.7%, the state reported.
As long as regional ICU bed availability is below 15%, private gatherings of any size are prohibited and certain business sectors must shut down or restrict public occupancy. The order allow access to critical services and outdoor activities.
Responding to Gov. Gavin Newsom's goals announced last week, Napa County supervisors said Tuesday morning that they intend to step up vaccinations against COVID to the extent that the supply of vaccines will allow.
The county said that 6,880 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March. The breakdown, by city: Napa, 4,044; American Canyon, 1,150; Calistoga, 358; St. Helena, 236, and Yountville, 97.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Those who are required to by the State’s industry guidance include essential workers.
Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/coronavirus
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
WATCH NOW: US LABOR STATS: 140,000 WOMEN LOST THEIR JOBS IN DECEMBER
SEE PHOTOS OF THE CITY OF NAPA'S MOST EXPENSIVE HOME SOLD IN DECEMBER
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Napa County is looking for ways to make the recent megafires a memory, not a harbinger.
Fumé Bistro’s owner Terry Letson announced the switch to carry-out service in a letter posted to Facebook.
Napa County residents will be vaccinated in various stages dictated by their occupation, health and age, among other considerations.
Napa’s police chief resigns, after less than three years on the job, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.
Napa County’s luxurious Meadowood Napa Valley resort is preparing for its rebirth following the devastation of the Glass Fire that caused an e…
Some in Napa Valley's hospitality workforce haven't worked since the spring. Others thought they'd survived the worst of the pandemic — only t…
Napa County is seeking ways to keep the 2021 fire season from being a repeat of 2020 and 2017.
Three Upvalley cities ranked high in a new report on the Safest Cities in California.
COMMENTARY: On a Saturday outing, Kevin Courtney found himself in a town he hardly recognized anymore.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.