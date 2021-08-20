 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New COVID-19 cases see big upswing for the week
alert

New COVID-19 cases see big upswing for the week

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
© Buddhilakshan4 | Dreamstime.com

Napa County’s new COVID-19 case numbers are back to growing and in a big way.

The county reported 324 cases from Aug. 13 through Aug. 19, a 71% increase from the previous week. The cases had for the two previous weeks plateaued around 189.

The average age for new COVID-19 cases decreased from 38 years old to 34 years old. Those under 18 represented the highest proportion of new cases at 22%, followed by those in their 20s at 21%.

Sixteen people were in the hospital because of COVID-19 on Friday, compared to 14 the previous Friday. The county on Wednesday reported that 74% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated.

Seventy-six percent of eligible Napa County residents are fully vaccinated. That ranges from 97% of those ages 60 and older to 63% of those ages 20 to 29 to 50% of those ages 12 to 15, the county reported.

Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, in her weekly report cited a study showing immunocompromised people are more likely to have vaccine breakthroughs of COVID-19. They experience lower vaccine effectiveness.

She put this information in the context of possible booster shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Dr. Fauci explains the science behind the case for vaccine boosters

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News