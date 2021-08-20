New COVID-19 cases see big upswing for the week

Napa County’s new COVID-19 case numbers are back to growing and in a big way.
The county reported 324 cases from Aug. 13 through Aug. 19, a 71% increase from the previous week. The cases had for the two previous weeks plateaued around 189.
The average age for new COVID-19 cases decreased from 38 years old to 34 years old. Those under 18 represented the highest proportion of new cases at 22%, followed by those in their 20s at 21%.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Sixteen people were in the hospital because of COVID-19 on Friday, compared to 14 the previous Friday. The county on Wednesday reported that 74% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated.
Seventy-six percent of eligible Napa County residents are fully vaccinated. That ranges from 97% of those ages 60 and older to 63% of those ages 20 to 29 to 50% of those ages 12 to 15, the county reported.
Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, in her weekly report cited a study showing immunocompromised people are more likely to have vaccine breakthroughs of COVID-19. They experience lower vaccine effectiveness.
She put this information in the context of possible booster shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Hundreds of endangered bats that lent gothic character to the St. Helena Public Cemetery and played a vital role in its ecosystem are dead aft…
Napa County begins the search for a new fire chief as the heart of fire season approaches.
Three former Napa High School Spiritleaders have just been selected as members of NFL dance teams, two for the San Francisco 49ers’ Gold Rush …
Two Napa residents were among six people killed Thursday when a tour plane crashed in Alaska, according to family and coworkers.
The city of Napa is considering possible COVID-19 safety adjustments in response to the recent surge in positive cases caused by the highly in…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
Tod Mostero at Dominus walks us through the process of creating a drought-resistant dry farm.
After 10 months of investigation, Cal Fire has announced that it is unable to determine the cause of last year's Glass Fire.
The 73-year-old solo artist and Fleetwood Mac star cited a new upswing in COVID-19 cases in canceling her five concert dates this year.
American Canyon will lose its Coca-Cola plant that employs 160 people. It is set to close in 2023, the company says.
Photos: The historic Calistoga Depot through the years
Historic Calistoga Rail Station
Historic Calistoga Depot
Historic Calistoga Depot
Historic Calistoga Depot
Calistoga Train Station historic
Calistoga Depot
Calistoga's Wine Stop
Calistoga Depot
Calistoga Depot
Calistoga Depot
Calistoga Depot
Calistoga Depot
Calistoga Depot
Calistoga Depot
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.