New COVID-19 cases see big upswing for the week

Napa County’s new COVID-19 case numbers are back to growing and in a big way.

The county reported 324 cases from Aug. 13 through Aug. 19, a 71% increase from the previous week. The cases had for the two previous weeks plateaued around 189.

The average age for new COVID-19 cases decreased from 38 years old to 34 years old. Those under 18 represented the highest proportion of new cases at 22%, followed by those in their 20s at 21%.

Sixteen people were in the hospital because of COVID-19 on Friday, compared to 14 the previous Friday. The county on Wednesday reported that 74% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated.

Seventy-six percent of eligible Napa County residents are fully vaccinated. That ranges from 97% of those ages 60 and older to 63% of those ages 20 to 29 to 50% of those ages 12 to 15, the county reported.

Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, in her weekly report cited a study showing immunocompromised people are more likely to have vaccine breakthroughs of COVID-19. They experience lower vaccine effectiveness.

She put this information in the context of possible booster shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

