There were seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Napa County on Thursday, with 2,667 additional doses of vaccine administered.

The county has reported 29 cases so far this week, reflecting a downward trend across the Bay Area and state.

Only one person was being treated in a local hospital for COVID-19, officials said.

Since the start of the pandemic, 9,875 Napa County residents have tested positive and 81 have died, including a death reported Wednesday of a woman over age 65.

To learn about local vaccine clinics, visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines or call the County of Napa’s Public Information & Support line at (707) 253-4540 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID without charge should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

