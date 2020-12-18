New COVID cases drop 5% for the week, Napa County reports

New COVID-19 cases in Napa County dropped 5% last week from the week before, while the number of active cases is at a record high, the county reported Friday.

There were 638 new cases a week ago, dropping to 608 cases this week, the county said. Deaths declined from four last week to one death this week.

At the same time, new cases in California are setting almost daily records, and the availability of intensive care hospital beds to treat COVID and other patients is continuing to shrink.

On Wednesday, after the Bay Area's availability of ICU beds dropped below 15%, the region was hit with a tougher stay-home order that put tighter controls on businesses and requires people to stay at home except for essential business.

Friday was the first day under the new order, with restaurants and wineries prohibited from hosting the public outside as well as inside, and salons and barber shops, among other personal care services, had to close.

Most retailers must limit capacity to 20%, while grocery-only operations must cap occupancy at 35%.