New COVID cases drop 5% for the week, Napa County reports
New COVID-19 cases in Napa County dropped 5% last week from the week before, while the number of active cases is at a record high, the county reported Friday.

There were 638 new cases a week ago, dropping to 608 cases this week, the county said. Deaths declined from four last week to one death this week.

At the same time, new cases in California are setting almost daily records, and the availability of intensive care hospital beds to treat COVID and other patients is continuing to shrink.

On Wednesday, after the Bay Area's availability of ICU beds dropped below 15%, the region was hit with a tougher stay-home order that put tighter controls on businesses and requires people to stay at home except for essential business.

Friday was the first day under the new order, with restaurants and wineries prohibited from hosting the public outside as well as inside, and salons and barber shops, among other personal care services, had to close.

Most retailers must limit capacity to 20%, while grocery-only operations must cap occupancy at 35%.

To make sure that virtually everyone got the message, the Governor's Office of Emergency Services sent out an "Emergency Alert" at noon Friday to every cellphone in the Bay Area informing people of the new stay-home order that lasts for at least three weeks.

"COVID-19 is spreading rapidly," the blast said. "Stay home except for essential activity. Wear a mask. Keep your distance." Those wanting to know more were directed to covid19.ca.gov

The last time Napa County phones were fed an emergency alert was during this fall's Glass Fire when Napa County warned residents of an "extreme fire danger." 

That notice was intended for the Upvalley, but went to phone countywide and beyond, prompting fearful calls to 911 from south county residents who didn't know they were in fire danger. 

As of Friday, 12.8% of ICU beds in the Bay Area were available, down from 13.1 % on Thursday, while in Napa County, 18% of ICU beds at Queen of the Valley and St. Helena hospitals were available, the county said. 

Napa County said 26 residents were hospitalized on Friday, up from 24 on Monday.

Among new COVID patients willing to be interviewed, household contact was the most common source of virus spread — 52% — with 26% of cases due to community spread of unknown origin.

Twenty percent of new cases were people in their 20s, while 18% were in their 30s, the county said. Women represented 53% of new cases; 43% were people who identified as Latinx.

For detailed information, visit countyofnapa.org

The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus.  Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites that range from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.

