New cruise ship to sail affluent visitors to Napa Valley ... and Vallejo?

Most visitors arrive in Napa Valley via their own car, a tour bus, or maybe even private plane.

Now you can add a cruise ship to the list.

Come this February, travelers can board the American Jazz river boat in San Francisco and cruise up Bay Area interior waterways.

Operated by from American Cruise Lines, the cruise plans to stop in Napa, then Stockton, Sacramento and San Francisco again. One map on the company website indicates that the cruise also stops in Vallejo.

The cost ranges from $11,280 for the “grand” suite to $5,695 for a single room. All have private balconies.

The cruise line recently announced the launch of the new eight-day, seven-night cruise.

“Exploring this beautiful region of Northern California by riverboat will provide a new opportunity for our guests to discover the Bay Area and the Napa Valley in an exceptional way,” said a statement from Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines.

“Many have driven there, but not many can say they have actually cruised through wine country,” he added.

The cruise includes: a “Napa Valley winery experience,” visits to Fisherman’s Wharf, Ghirardelli Square and Alcatraz, a NASCAR-style “driving experience” at the Stockton 99 Speedway, a guided tour of Old Sacramento’s underground city and port and a visit to the California Railroad Museum.

Throughout the cruise, guests will enjoy daily morning yoga, “unique wine country experiences," “special wine presentations to learn about, sip and savor regional varietals” and cooking demonstrations.

The San Francisco Bay Cruise takes place aboard the new American Jazz, which accommodates 190 guests. The river boat is 345 feet long and 60 feet wide.

Napa Valley (not accessible by large ocean ships) “is a perfect region to be explored by smaller, nimble eco-friendly ships such as our new American-built riverboats,” wrote Alexa Paolella, public relations manager at American Cruise Lines, in an email.

According to the company website, American Cruise Lines offers “experiences that emphasize the history and culture of the United States. American Cruise Lines is an American company and operates ships which are built and registered in the United States. Additionally, all crew members and employees are Americans.” The business is headquartered in Guilford, Conn.

Other details have yet to be announced by the cruise line, including exactly where the small ship will dock in Napa. Passengers enter and exit the American Jazz via an opening bow and retractable gangway, which means that unlike giant cruise ships, the American Jazz can dock in a wider variety of locations.

Would the boat dock at the downtown Napa dock, at the Riverfront complex? Paolella couldn't answer that question at this time. A representative from Tideline Marine Group, the company that issues commercial permits for the downtown Napa dock, could not be immediately reached this week.

“We are honored that the American Cruise Lines small ship will be providing a unique Napa River voyage and Napa Valley experience as part of their first-ever California cruise,” wrote Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley.

“The river was of course historically an early gateway to Napa Valley tourism and commerce, and remains a tremendous asset to our community today,” she said.

The small ship excursion “is a novel and fun way for visitors to experience our destination during Cabernet Season, our traditionally slower visitation season,” as it appears that a total of four ships are scheduled to arrive in Napa’s port in February and March 2023, each for a day, Gallagher noted.

“This offers an innovative luxury travel experience, largely al fresco and outdoors, and we are excited to be included in the itinerary.”

Cruise expert Spud Hilton said he thought the idea of Bay Area river cruise sounded fascinating.

Personal watercraft are commonly used the delta, but the inland waterways aren’t usually thought of as being the type of place that you go from city to city on a cruise ship, he said.

That said, “I think there are some wonderful opportunities here to explore the delta itself as well as the northern part of the bay,” the Napa River in particular.

Hilton explained that most Americans think of cruising as getting on a boat in California or Florida and going somewhere else such as Mexico or the Caribbean. River cruises in general tend to be a great approach for discovering the place you’re in instead of the place you are going, he noted.

“You’re seeing the land scroll by about 10 mph. It’s not a bad way to sit back and relax and take in a place most of us don’t usually go.”

In the delta specifically, “there’s a lot of great little cities there that have a great quirky personalities or a once-a-year festival.”

Hilton said the likely target audience for such a cruise is people from other places in the U.S.

“This is essentially a road trip where you don’t have to stop for gas,” and you get to see a portion of California without getting in the car.

But, “if you’re from the international market, I can’t really picture you spending eight days doing this."

Most small boat cruises tend to appeal to more affluent folks in part because “they’re not looking for just the leisure, they’re looking for the exclusive experience,” said Hilton. For example, “there aren’t 8,000 people all lining up for the buffet line.”

The travel expert said that the Napa stop is a highlight of this particular cruise.

“No one outside of California knows what Stockton is but everyone knows what Napa is. You guys are the name recognition that you’re bringing to this particular cruise.”

It surprised Hilton that the cruise currently plans to spend two days in Sacramento but only one day in Napa. “I would have reversed that personally.”

Should these more affluent cruisers be excited about cruising to Stockton — especially when compared to a stop at the world famous Napa Valley?

Hilton paused.

“Nearly everywhere you can take a boat has something worth checking out,” he said.

“If the cruise line plays its cards right, they will find the things in Stockton that people will enjoy. But that’s a big if.”

Northern California has plenty of history to appeal to a lot of different people, he noted. “Whether or not they are willing to get on the board as supposed to getting in their car is kind of big question.”

“I honestly don’t know how much demand there’s going to be.”

“Everything we do is destination-focused, so activities at each port of call will always reflect the rich history, character, and culture of the region,” wrote Paolella. “In Napa of course we will for sure be visiting a few local wineries.”

According to Napa travel agent Flo Schilling, American Cruise lines currently is the only such cruise ship to include Napa Valley on an itinerary.

Schilling said that this cruise would most likely appeal to cruisers who don’t like large cruise ships.

“It’s more low key and more service-oriented than the large cruise ships with 2,000 or 3,000,” people on board.

A river cruise would also attract people that don’t like to fly or even drive on a vacation. Such guests, “like the safety of being close to home,” and how there’s no driving from destination to destination. You simply board and when the ship docks and all excursions on land are pre-planned.

“When you are cruising everything is all done for you,” she said. “People don’t mind paying for that service.”

Yes, prices will be higher, the agent noted. “It’s usually about two to three times the cost,” compared to the larger cruise ships. However, it’s a unique offering, “so they can name the price,” based on supply and demand.

All American Cruise Lines’ 15 small ships and riverboats accommodate 100 to 190 passengers and all itineraries along both rivers and coasts remain in the U.S.