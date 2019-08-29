Caltrans refined its schedule Wednesday for the removal of the traffic signal light at the intersection of First Street and California Boulevard, saying it would occur the week of Sept. 9.
Caltrans had previously said the closure of First at California would occur after Labor Day, allowing workers to complete construction on one of three roundabouts west of downtown.
First Street isn't expected to reopen until late December. In the interim, thousands of motorists will have to detour around the closure.
Caltrans is suggesting the following detours:
-- Eastbound vehicles on First Street from Highway 29 will still be able to make a right turn on California Boulevard going south to get to Second and Third streets. To get to California northbound, they will have to detour on Seymour Street over to Clay Street.
-- California Boulevard southbound will turn left at Clay, then right at Seymour, then right at Third Street to get back to California. Southbound vehicles that want to go west on First will be able to do so without detouring.
-- California Boulevard northbound will turn right at Second, then left at Seymour, then left at Clay back to California.
• First Street westbound will turn right at Walnut Street, then left on Clay to California which will be open for right turns back onto First over the highway.
For more information, visit the Napa Roundabout Webpage at https://bit.ly/341VNlL