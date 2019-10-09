Caltrans will both close and open freeway on-ramps and off-ramps at First Street on Thursday as part of the roundabout construction project, the city of Napa said.
Caltrans will shut the Highway 29 northbound First Street off-ramp in the morning, then open the newly constructed freeway on-ramp from westbound First Street that has been closed since mid-summer, said Eric Whan, the city's deputy public works director.
Later in the day Thursday, Caltrans will close the First Street loop on-ramp for eastbound vehicles wanting to go northbound Highway 29
The two new ramp closures will last through the end of November to accommodate construction of one of three roundabouts planned for west of downtown Napa.
Motorists wanting to get off the freeway for downtown or west Napa will be detoured north to the off-ramps at Lincoln Avenue. Those who want to go to downtown will be directed to return south on California Boulevard and follow the signs to Second Street.
With the closure of the loop northbound on-ramp for eastbound vehicles coming from Browns Valley and Westwood areas, motorists most likely will want to continue over the freeway to Second Street, then follow the signs north to the freeway entrance at Lincoln, city officials said.
Other lane closures for California Boulevard through traffic at First Street are already in effect.
Caltrans expects to open the roundabout at First and California by the end of December, with the roundabout at Second and California to open early in 2020.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes and allow more time to get to their destinations, Caltrans said in a news release. Delays are expected in the construction area and drivers should exercise caution.