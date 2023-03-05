A hotel planned for the city of Napa's Oxbow neighborhood has a new developer who would like to nearly double the number of rooms previously approved at the downtown site.
Formerly called the Foxbow hotel, the project is now known as the First and Oxbow Gateway.
Napa developer JB Leamer was originally listed as the developer. That has been changed to Stratus Development.
A total of 74 rooms and two four-story buildings — with the Napa Valley Wine Train tracks running in between —
narrowly won approval from the City Council in November 2020. That project totaled 122,666 square feet.
However, a new application for the project, from Stratus Development, asks for 123 rooms and two four-story buildings, one on either side of the railroad tracks.
The current addresses associated with the property include 711 and 713 First St., as well as several street numbers in the 800 block of First St.
“To make this project economically feasible and attract a national franchise firm, more rooms are required,” said the application from Stratus Development.
“This has been achieved by reconfiguring the internal space and removing the third-party retail space. The square footage of the project, the footprint of the buildings, the number of stories and the height remain the same,” it said.
If it approves the changes, the city of Napa would receive essentially double the annual tax revenue from the expanded project, increasing from an estimated $1.1 million to about $2.3 million per year.
Stratus also asked to create 154 parking spaces, instead of the original 121. Some 3,507 square feet of retail space would be eliminated and the previously approved public space would be reduced 39%, from 5,574 square feet to 3,375 square feet. The total project square footage would remain 122,666 square feet.
Guests at this Oxbow hotel would expect to pay about $400 a night at the revised hotel. Annual revenue for the rooms is estimated at $15.2 million.
Stratus is not new to Napa. The same developer oversaw the creation of the Cambria hotel at 320 Soscol Ave., which
opened in October 2021 after four years of on-and-off construction.
Dissenters worried that the four-story project would overwhelm the small homes still remaining in the Oxbow tourist zone.
Two managers, Andrew Wood and David Wood, are listed as managers of Stratus, which is based in Newport Beach in Orange County.
Property owners JB Leamer and Tim Herman could not immediately be reached to comment for this story.
Andrew Wood declined to be interviewed for this story, except to say, “We are very early in the planning process and would like to follow up and provide you a preview prior to our anticipated Planning Commission presentation this summer.”
