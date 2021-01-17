New developer sought for Napa Creek Village, a partially finished green housing project

In 2016 developers broke ground on Napa Creek Village, a 48-unit multi-family residential “eco-village” with one- and two-story, green, “net-zero” electricity homes.

Thriving Communities and partner Healthy Buildings Cos. were the developers of the first-of-its-kind project in Napa.

Yet more than four years later, the project remains unfinished. Construction has stopped. Chain link fence surrounds the parcel located at 2614 First St. Lawsuits have been filed. Napa Creek Village is scheduled to be sold in a foreclosure auction at the end of January. The estimated sale price was $11.9 million.

In 2016, the Napa Valley Register reported that the project received unanimous approval from the Napa City Council and the Planning Commission.

At the time, the project was said to become the “greenest” multifamily project in the U.S.

Napa Creek Village was to feature eight affordable homes restricted to low-income families. The balance of the homes were to be offered as workforce and market-rate homes. This project would have been the first multifamily complex in Napa to have gray water systems in each unit, said the release.