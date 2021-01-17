New developer sought for Napa Creek Village, a partially finished green housing project

In 2016 developers broke ground on Napa Creek Village, a 48-unit multi-family residential “eco-village” with one- and two-story, green, “net-zero” electricity homes.
Thriving Communities and partner Healthy Buildings Cos. were the developers of the first-of-its-kind project in Napa.
Yet more than four years later, the project remains unfinished. Construction has stopped. Chain link fence surrounds the parcel located at 2614 First St. Lawsuits have been filed. Napa Creek Village is scheduled to be sold in a foreclosure auction at the end of January. The estimated sale price was $11.9 million.
In 2016, the Napa Valley Register reported that the project received unanimous approval from the Napa City Council and the Planning Commission.
At the time, the project was said to become the “greenest” multifamily project in the U.S.
Napa Creek Village was to feature eight affordable homes restricted to low-income families. The balance of the homes were to be offered as workforce and market-rate homes. This project would have been the first multifamily complex in Napa to have gray water systems in each unit, said the release.
The village “was conceived and designed to be one of the greenest and healthiest projects in America and to bring critically needed workforce housing to Napa,” said project developer-builder Bob Massaro of Healthy Buildings Cos.
The homes were also planned to be 100% solar-powered, resulting in “ultra-low” utility bills.
However, in early 2020 the project ground to a halt.
“The project was over budget and the original partnership could not finish it,” said Bonny (Barbara) Meyer. She is the co-founder of Thriving Communities, LLC.
“Unfortunately, ownership circumstances caused the project to undergo a management change in March as it was nearing completion, resulting in Healthy Buildings leaving the project,” Massaro said this week.
“We do hope that it can be purchased by someone who will finish the project to the high standards under which it was designed and entitled,” said Massaro, who was recently named to the Napa city Planning Commission.
On Wednesday, during a short phone interview, Meyer said she’s been working hard to make sure the project is completed. “We are in negotiations with buyers but cannot disclose anything at this time,” she said.
In July, a Healthy Buildings Company corporation called Healthy Buildings Management Group Inc. filed a complaint against Napa Creek Village LLC, Barbara Meyer, Amalgamated Bank and other lienholders claiming it is owed $361,833.
At the same time, a Healthy Buildings Cos. corporation called Healthy Buildings Construction Group filed a complaint against Napa Creek Village LLC, Barbara Meyer, Amalgamated Bank, and other lienholders, claiming it is owed $269,378.
In October, Amalgamated Bank, which financed a construction loan, filed a complaint against Napa Creek Village, Healthy Buildings Management Group, Healthy Buildings Construction Group and others with the Superior Court of California saying it was owed $10,963,393.
At the end of 2020, Thriving Communities announced a search for a new developer to complete the project and bring it to market, said a news release.
The project is estimated to be more than two-thirds completed, said Meyer.
“Napa Creek Village presents a rare opportunity to complete the development of this multifamily community designed to generate solid financial returns for impact investors and life-improving social returns for residents,” said the release.
Meyer is principal of Meyer Family Enterprises and has been an impact investor for over a decade, said the release. Meyer and her late husband founded Silver Oak Cellars.
Her vision for Napa Creek “arises out of the foundational truth that all people, regardless of income or status, deserve healthy, beautiful homes where they feel safe.”
“Green, earth-friendly, energy-efficient housing does not need to be more expensive than conventional housing when approached with smart building technology,” said the release.
Watch now: Take a tour of a Napa manufactured home
Photos: One the other side of the spectrum: Check out Napa's most expensive home sold in December.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Steve Hendrickson was a four-year varsity football standout for Napa High who also played for Cal and reached Super Bowls with the San Francis…
Downtown Napa was a different place in the early 1970s before the city’s urban renewal program swung into high gear and the county cleared a s…
A 3-acre Yountville parcel, best known as the home to the French Laundry culinary garden, has sold for $9 million.
California's latest population report shows Napa County continues to leak residents.
Napa County residents will be vaccinated in various stages dictated by their occupation, health and age, among other considerations.
Philip Tessier of PRESS restaurant in St. Helena was a catalyst for a community effort to feed people harmed economically by the pandemic.
Fumé Bistro’s owner Terry Letson announced the switch to carry-out service in a letter posted to Facebook.
Napa’s police chief resigns, after less than three years on the job, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.
COMMENTARY: On a Saturday outing, Kevin Courtney found himself in a town he hardly recognized anymore.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com