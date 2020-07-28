New digs for Calistoga's Sunrise Horse Rescue Sanctuary

“That’s what I love about Sunrise. They are always evolving with a greater goal in mind,” said Veterinarian Vanessa G.B. Rood, with Napa Valley Equine and part-time staff at the rescue.

Now, there are 21 rescue horses, which also get moved around from the property to various borrowed pastures, providing them “a great deal more space than they have here,” Rood said.

Contrary to what the wide open space looks like from the road, the horses do have available shade. There are eight shade spaces and more are planned.

“It’s wonderful that the Calistoga community has said, ‘Oh no, it looks like there are horses out there with no shade,’ but what we realized is that we had built all these shade structures that are hard to see from the road,” said Taylor.

Sunrise is leasing the property from Josh and Heather Clark, of Clark Vineyard Management.

Josh Clark said when they started looking for a permanent home for the company, they discovered that Sunrise had also looked at the same property.