New director leads center to promote Napa accessory dwelling units

Though the initiative is funded primarily by a partnership between the Napa Valley and Sonoma community foundations, it will be bolstered by continued support of policymakers in local jurisdictions and at the state level and will collaborate with both the private sector and housing non-profits.

Schomp talked to the Register about why she wanted to come home, the importance of affordable housing in fostering community and what excites her most about the Napa Sonoma ADU Center.

REGISTER: Please tell me a little bit about your background and what brought you to this role.

SCHOMP: I grew up in the North Bay, Sonoma County specifically, and I’ve spent a lot of time in both Napa and Sonoma counties. I left for a while to go to college and law school, and I’ve been living in the Bay Area and working in the legal aid field for the last seven years. My husband is also from the North Bay, and we’ve been wanting to return for a while.

I’ve had a focus on community for a long time in my career, so I was really looking for an opportunity to identify and meet a community need in here the North Bay. One of our major community needs is affordable housing, which was only highlighted by the loss of roughly 6,000 homes in the North Bay fires.