New educator at Napa’s Congregation Beth Shalom aims to bring Jewish faith, knowledge closer to young people

The path that led Leah Savage into Napa’s only synagogue began with years of summer camp.

A Santa Barbara native who earned a master’s degree in education from UCLA, Savage had moved east to New York state in pursuit of a Ph.D. But it would be her summers working at a day camp for Jewish youth that eventually would prepare her for her latest role as the new educational director of Congregation Beth Shalom, the assembly of about 200 families based at Elm Street in Napa.

As the congregation’s first full-time educator in several years, Savage, 31, credits her calling to her experiences during 10 years at Camp Haverim, the Santa Barbara children’s summertime program where she began as a counselor before becoming the head of programming and later camp director. The experience taught her the importance of instilling Jewish culture and thought into everyday life, a goal she hopes to carry into Congregation Beth Shalom as its education and engagement coordinator.

“I always thought that if I didn’t stay in academia, well, I’ve been in this informal aspect of Jewish education, and I’ve loved it,” Savage, who left a doctorate program at Stony Brook University to go to Congregation Beth Shalom, said during a recent interview at the Napa synagogue where she joined the staff Aug. 1.

“A lot of what I was doing there was thinking about how to create activities that relate to Judaism in some way, but are fun. That’s what I want to do more of here, Jewish education through fun activities — experiential education.”

As the Napa congregation’s lead educator, Savage oversees its Sunday religious school and its Hebrew language classes. In addition, she has started a series of monthly socials open to Jewish teens in Napa and Sonoma counties, as well as parent-child gatherings with storytelling and music for pre-kindergarten children.

Such efforts can open a wider door into Jewish life for younger families and their children, according to Rabbi Niles Goldstein, who has led Congregation Beth Shalom since 2017.

“Since I’ve been the rabbi, and because we’ve grown, we wanted to add that (educational) position, even though from a financial point of view it’s a stretch for us,” he said Wednesday of Savage’s role, which previously had been staffed part-time. “To better professionalize our organization, to reach out to the many younger and unaffiliated Jewish families in Napa County, we thought this was an important step for us.”

About 60 to 70 members of the Napa congregation are younger than 18, he estimated.

Various changes being made under Savage’s guidance are meant to lower barriers to Jewish education, from the parent-child days to turning Hebrew classes into weekly small-group or one-to-one sessions instead of a grade-based system she considers too time-intensive for many families.

Congregation’s teen gatherings, in particular, will aim to relate religious ideas with the events of the day, according to Savage — for instance, opening with a discussion by Rabbi Goldstein about Judaism and the environment.

“Some of them are not necessarily all that interested in religious education, but they’re all interested in current events, and that’s why we’re taking the approach we are,” she said. “We’ll be talking about current events from a Jewish perspective.”

Such approaches are the type that hold promise in leading more of the Jewish population to embrace their faith, according to Goldstein.

“There are probably 75% or 80% of Jews who live in this county who are not affiliated with our congregation,” he said. “At a time when organized religion in this country is on the wane, the education of children and engaging families is one strategy that we hope will get people to come back in the door.”

