Molly’s Angels announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has hired Julia Orr as executive director, replacing Fran Rosenberg who retired after 10 years leading the social service organization.
“Julia brings to our team the perfect blend of personal qualities, experience and results achieved to build and expand our programs in service to the senior members of our community,” said Board Chair George Pieczonka in a news release.
Like the agency's founder, Marlene (Molly) Banz, Orr is a business woman who emigrated to the U.S. from England, Pieczonka said.
As principal at her public relations firm, Orr's expertise in communications, outreach, and social marketing helped many client groups broaden their community engagement, significantly expand and stabilize donor funds and improve program operations, he said.
Her career has included positions at Disney Studios as well as director of communications at Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch in Napa.
Molly's Angels provides services to senior citizens, including transportation, telephone reassurance and food redistribution.
For more information visit www.mollysangels.com